“Second Nature” (St. Martin’s Press) is the new autobiography of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and WWE Superstar Charlotte. The book tells their story -- the legacy of The Nature Boy and the rise of Charlotte.
“Second Nature” (St. Martin’s Press) is the new autobiography of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and WWE Superstar Charlotte. The book tells their story -- the legacy of The Nature Boy and the rise of Charlotte. Photo Courtesy WWE
“Second Nature” (St. Martin’s Press) is the new autobiography of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and WWE Superstar Charlotte. The book tells their story -- the legacy of The Nature Boy and the rise of Charlotte. Photo Courtesy WWE

Fighting

Outside Inteference Radio interviews WWE Author Charlotte Flair

By Posted Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

September 28, 2017 02:06 PM

UPDATED September 28, 2017 02:38 PM

“Second Nature” (St. Martin’s Press) is the dual autobiography written by the standout father-daughter wrestling combo, Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair, with Brian Shields.

Charlotte, a top WWE Superstar, spoke to Marc Charles and Alan Wojcik on Outside Inteference Wrestling Radio, based in Tampa, where she is making an appearance at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at Barnes & Noble.

To hear the interview, click this link:

http://outsideinterference.podbean.com/e/charlotte-flair-interview-second-nature-book-ronda-rousey-wwe-starrcade/

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

For info on Charlotte at Barnes & Noble in Tampa, click this link:

https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780061890546-0.

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • John Cena talks about voice acting in Ferdinand

    Miami Herald reporter, Jim Varsallone, spoke to WWE superstar, John Cena, about his role in his upcoming film, Ferdinand.

John Cena talks about voice acting in Ferdinand

John Cena talks about voice acting in Ferdinand 4:27

John Cena talks about voice acting in Ferdinand
Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th 2:03

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th
The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight 1:49

The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight

View More Video