Pro wrestling events, shows in South Florida

- FSCW in Miami
The crowd-pleasing Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling -- formerly Florida Super Championship Wrestling -- is Oct. 6-8 during Animate! Florida inside the FSCW Arena at the Miami Airport Convention Center.
FSCW features matches with trained pro wrestlers who depict comic book, video game, movie, TV and anime type characters, catering to the comic-con audience.
- WWE NXT in Miami
#NXTMiami is Friday, Oct. 6 at The Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
Detailed info, click this link:
http://www.wwe.com/shows/wwenxt/article/nxt-live-events-coral-gables-west-palm-beach-florida-october-2017?sf106098036=1
Also, go to http://www.wwe.com/wwe-nxt-coral-gables-0
And http://www.wwe.com/events/results/nxt/all-dates/
- WWE NXT in Fort Pierce
WWE NXT will return to Fort Pierce on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 200 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet included in the price of admission. First come, first served.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.
Visit NXTTickets.com.
http://www.wwe.com/events/results/nxt/all-dates/0/0/Enter%20Location/0
- WWE NXT in West Palm Beach
#NXTWestPalm is Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
Detailed info, click this link:
http://www.wwe.com/shows/wwenxt/article/nxt-live-events-coral-gables-west-palm-beach-florida-october-2017?sf106098036=1
Also, go to http://www.wwe.com/events/results/nxt/all-dates/
- FEW in Coral Springs
Fighting Evolution Wrestling returns to Coral Springs High School on Thursday, Oct. 19.
This is a rescheduled show from September that was postponed because of Hurricane Irma.
WWE alum Billy Gunn, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, Impact Wrestling tag champs LAX (Ortiz and Santana), former WWE tag champs/current FEW tag champs The Headbangers (Mosh and Thrasher), Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star The Pope Elijah Burke, Impact Knockout MJ Jenkins, FEW Heavyweight Champ Sweet Johnny Velvet, FEW Flares Champ Lea Nox, JB Cool, Reggie Rhythm Orion Shah, Judge Jack Kelley, Red Velvett, The Elite and more.
Bell time 7 p.m.
Visit
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/
FEW on TV
Fighting Evolution Wrestling is 6 p.m. ET Saturdays, available on Amazon, Amazon Fire, Google TV, Itunes, Google TV, Roku, Direct TV via mytvchannels.info package.
FEW will also be available on:
Channelmaster - Gilbert/Phoenix, Ariz.
WBCF 39 & WFXL 10 - Florence/Decatur, Ala.
KGPT/KSMI 24 - Wichita, Kan.
WMKG 38.1 - Grand Rapids, Mich.
WHPR TV 33 - Detroit
HDTV 34 - Los Angeles
WFIB-LD - Miami
WSCF TV 20 - Orlando/Melbourne
WBQP 34.2/34.4 - Pensacola, Fla./Mobile, Ala.
East Carolina TV - Norfolk/Portsmouth,Newport News, Va.
JUSTV - Jackson, Miss.
Smart TV in China.
Download the Holyfield TV App, Clear View Broadcasting App, TV2GO App
https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/
- Platinum Pro in Fort Lauderdale
PPW will return to Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Platinum Pro Arena at the VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th St., 33315.
PPW Silverweight Champion MAXX STARDOM
PPW Doubles Division Champions THE MERCENARIES (Romeo Quevedo and Johnny Knockout)
Diamonds Division Champion ARIA BLAKE
Diamonds Division Starlight Champion KAMILLA KAINE and more.
All ages welcome.
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
Tickets $20.
https://platinum-pro-wrestling.ticketbud.com/sundownthrowdown
Visit facebook.com/platinumprowrestling
- CCW in Port St. Lucie
CCW Fall Brawl is 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at St. Lucie West Centennial High School, 1485 SW Cashmere Blvd., Port St. Lucie, 34986.
WWE alum Gangrel, Santos, David Mercury, Centennial High School Principal Powell, Coach Surloff and more.
Visit www.ccwevents.com.
https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/
Ever wanted to be a pro wrestler? A referee? A valet/manager? The Main Event Training Center is in Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-548-5779.
- Ring of Honor in Fort Lauderdale
Ring of Honor returns to Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at the War Memorial Auditorium.
For show details and tickets, click the link.
https://www1.ticketmaster.com/ring-of-honor-wrestling-ft-lauderdale-florida-11-11-2017/event/0D00531EAF11A263
Ring of Honor is midnight Saturdays on MY33 TV in South Florida.
https://twitter.com/ringofhonor
- Ronin in Pembroke Pines
Ronin Pro Wrestling 17 is Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Broward College South Gym, 7200 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines 33024.
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
Purchase advance tickets at:
https://roninprowrestling.eventbee.com/event?eid=199155525
There is a pre-show meet-n-greet. Wrestlers have tables inside the venue, selling shirts, autographs and taking photos.
Any ticket purchased for Ronin16 will grant access into the pre-show festivities. There will also be a pre-show exhibition match.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Ronin Champ Alex Chamberlain vs. Martin Stone (former NXT star Danny Burch).
T.E.C.H. (Mike Monroe and TC Read) with Gentleman Jim Sherbert vs. Pop Culture (Jason Cade and Veda Scott)
Arik Cannon vs. Darby Allin
Updates:
Ronin Social Media
https://www.facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING/
- CCW in North Lauderdale
CCW is 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 for Winter Wonderslam, a free show for all ages at 4100 Bailey Rd. in North Lauderdale.
Southeastern Champ Cha Cha Charlie, Ricky Rush, Johnny Walker, Women’s Champ Chelsea Durden, Anna Diaz, Mila Naniki and Aria Blake.
Visit www.ccwevents.com.
https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/
- Sweetwater Wrestling in Miami
The Sweetwater Wrestling Fan Fest, presented by City of Sweetwater Commissioner Cecilia Holtz-Alonso, is Saturday, Dec 9 at Jose Mas Canosa Park, 250 SW 114th Ave., Miami.
The event is free.
There will be a meet-n-greet with former WCW star Glacier, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Bell time 6 p.m.
The Mecha Wolf vs. Lacey Lane
Triple Threat Match: Former TNA Star Jesse Neal vs. C.j. O'Doyle vs. Maxx Stardom, who has appeared on NXT TV.
ROH and International Star Chris Silvio vs. Nick Nero.
RONIN Heavyweight Champion, Alex Chamberlainn vs. 205 LIVE's, Mr. Studtacular Brysin Scott.
Dream Match: Must be a Winner: Ernest R. Alexander (ERA), who has appeared on WWE TV, vs. The Young Lion Alexander James.
FEDERATED Heavyweight Championship Match: Rey Fury (c) vs. Vertigo The Cure Rivera.
Grudge Match: Alexander Zane vs. Dez Griffin.
Three-Way Lucha Strong Style Match: Locura vs. The Aztec Warrior Alex Cruz vs. The Anti-Luchador Markos Espada with Mila Naniki.
As seen on WWE NXT, The Metro Brothers vs. Sasso Rivera and a mystery tag team partner.
Womens Wild Card Tag Team Match: Team Florida (Mila Naniki and Roxy Rouge) vs. Team New England/New Orleans (Hellen Vale and Amaiya Jade).
Reserve your free tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sweetwater-wrestling-fan-fest-…
Donations are welcome at the door or via Eventbrite.
- WWE Raw TV in Miami
WWE Raw is live on New Year’s Day (Monday, Jan. 1, 2018) at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home to the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m. Raw will broadcast live at 8 p.m. on the USA Network.
Tickets on sale in October.
Visit http://www.aaarena.com/events/detail/wwe-raw-1
Check out https://twitter.com/WWE
