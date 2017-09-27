LAX (Santana and Ortiz) is the Impact Wrestling tag team champs. LAX also features Homicide, Diamante (Angel Rose) and the legendary Konnan.
LAX (Santana and Ortiz) is the Impact Wrestling tag team champs. LAX also features Homicide, Diamante (Angel Rose) and the legendary Konnan. Photo By Jim Varsallone
LAX (Santana and Ortiz) is the Impact Wrestling tag team champs. LAX also features Homicide, Diamante (Angel Rose) and the legendary Konnan. Photo By Jim Varsallone

Fighting

LAX Konnan, Ortiz, Santana talk Impact, Low Ki, Patron, Mysterio

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

September 27, 2017 8:32 PM

Impact Wrestling tag team champs LAX (Ortiz and Santana) with the legendary Konnan participated in a recent Impact Wrestling Media Teleconference Call.

They discussed Bound for Glory, Impact Wrestling, The Crash, Alberto El Patron, Bobby The Brain Heenan, Diamante, Homicide, Jeff Jarrett, Low Ki, Rey Mysterio, Puerto Rico, speaking candidly, traveling, the Red Sox and more.

Talking Heenan, Puerto Rico, Bound for Glory

Talking Low Ki, Making It, Attitude

Talking The Crash, LAX, Rey Mysterio

Talking Being Candid, Women’s Wrestling

Talking LAX, Germany

Talking Konnan, Jeff Jarrett, LAX, goals

Talking Homicide, Creative, Max Moon, Brian Pillman, Eddy Guerrero

Talking Alberto El Patron, Low Ki, AAA

Talking Music, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com.

Check out Impact

Impact is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.

Bound For Glory PPV is Sunday, Nov. 5 at the historic Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

TwitterIMPACTWRESTLING

Visit http://impactwrestling.com/

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th 2:03

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th
The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight 1:49

The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight
Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community 2:52

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

View More Video