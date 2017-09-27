“Second Nature” (St. Martin’s Press) is the new autobiography of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and WWE Superstar Charlotte. The book tells their story -- the legacy of The Nature Boy and the rise of Charlotte.
Fighting

Pro Wrestling is ‘Second Nature’ to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

September 27, 2017 12:25 AM

There’s nothing better than getting a 2 for 1 deal, and with WWE Publishing’s latest offering “Second Nature,” you get just that.

The autobiography chronicles (first-hand) the legacy of one of the best all-time Ric Flair as well as the rise of one of the best our-time, his daughter, Charlotte.

“Second Nature” (St. Martin’s Press) is available at book stores and Amazon.

---

Audio interview Part 1 with Charlotte

Charlotte, 31, a standout pro wrestler and amazing athlete, continues to grow her impressive list of accomplishments as she is on a tour, a book tour, signing “Second Nature.” Who would have thought?

Audio interview Part 3 with Charlotte

Charlotte was a good student at Providence Day School and Provident High School in Charlotte, N.C., but academics were not her forte. She enjoyed Social Studies, learning about people, society and the world (which should now travels), but sports are where she excelled.

In the summer in Miami, her father said during an interview at Wrestling Night at Marlins Park that she can do anything athletically, and she basically did.

An outstanding athlete, Charlotte starred in athletics at Providence High School. She played volleyball at NCAA Division I Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. and later transferred to North Carolina State, where she graduated with a degree in Public Relations. She became and did very well as a personal trainer, before embarking on a pro wrestling/sports entertainment career.

She is very competitive. A tremendous athlete, she can do anything the guys can do. I recall Triple H discussing Charlotte during an interview when she was training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and he noted she outdid most of the guys.

In “Second Nature,” Charlotte chronicles the highs and lows of her life, so far. From her younger happy days of eating grandmommy’s “pana cakes” and her bond with her brother, “Reider,” to revealing an abusive relationship with her husband, opening up about it which she hopes will help others.

Another tough time. Charlotte, always close to her mother and father, was heartbroken when they divorced.

Did you know?

Charlotte and a WWE alum shared the same Pre-K class at St. Stephens United Methodist Church Preschool in Charlotte, N.C. In elementary school, she brought a WWE Hall of Famer (the actual person, not the pillow buddy) to Show-N-Tell.

Audio interview Part 5 with Charlotte

She loved Back Yard Burgers but sadly noted it closed.

Two of her favorite movies as a youth were “Cool Runnings” (about the Jamaican bobsled team) with John Candy and “Ghostbusters” (the original) with the Stay Puff Marshmallow Man.

Audio interview Part 4 with Charlotte

Charlotte is helping lead the charge of this revolution of the evolution of women’s wrestling. Women main eventing Raw, SmackDown, NXT, pay-per-views. The advent of The Mae Young Classic. The respect afforded them by fans, management and their male counterparts.

Audio interview Part 2 with Charlotte

Would Charlotte write another book five or 10 years down the road? She said she would but wants to focus on the good times than the trying times. If she continues to do what she’s doing, she will have more good times to address. Like a program between the Four Horsewomen of MMA and the Four Horsewomen of WWE and possibly headlining WrestleMania.

Never say never.

Twitter https://twitter.com/MsCharlotteWWE

- CHARLOTTE FLAIR IN ORLANDO, TAMPA

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is on a book tour -- including Florida stops -- with the release of “Second Nature.”

Visit www.SecondNatureBook.com.

She will be at Barnes & Noble in Orlando on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and Barnes & Noble in Tampa on Thursday, Sept. 28.

For more info on Charlotte at Barnes & Noble in Orlando, click this link

https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780061890545-0

For more info on Charlotte at Barnes & Noble in Tampa, click this link

https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780061890546-0

- RIC FLAIR ON LEBATARD SHOW

A friend of the Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz on ESPN Radio, Ric Flair, The Nature Boy talks about his recent health issue/scare/miracle and his and Charlotte’s autobiography 'Second Nature.'

Twitter https://twitter.com/RicFlairNatrBoy

- SECOND NATUE:

The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte

By Ric Flair and Charlotte

With Brian Shields

St. Martin’s Press

Now On Sale

320 pages, plus one 8-page color photo insert

$25.99 USD / $36.99 CAN

$12.99 USD – E Book

- WWE IN MIAMI

South Florida: Celebrate the new year with WWE.

WWE Raw is New Year’s Day (Monday, Jan. 1) at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home to the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.

Bell time is 7:30 p.m. Raw will broadcast live at 8 p.m. on the USA Network.

Tickets on sale in October.

Visit http://www.aaarena.com/events/detail/wwe-raw-1

Check out https://twitter.com/WWE

http://www.wwe.com/

TwitterWWENetwork

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

