WWE alum Brian Christopher on The Roman Show

WWE alum Brian Christopher says if he returned to the promotion he would like to wrestle a current rapping wrestler.
Christopher, who was known as Grand Master Sexay, teamed with Scotty 2 Hotty and Rikishi to form Too Cool during the Attitude Era.
Christopher spoke to James Hand of The Roman Show.
Currently, the former WWE tag champ is performing for several promotions. He said if he were to return to WWE, he would like to wrestle R-Truth.
“I am shooting from the hip,” he said on The Roman Show. “I would want to face R-Truth because when I left the WWE, he left the WWE at the same time. He got signed with TNA. This is when TNA first started. We had a pay-per-view every Wednesday night for $9.99. I thought it was crazy. He thinks he is a better rapper than me. Google me.”
Christopher also discussed the time WWE Chairman/CEO Vince McMahon told all of his wrestlers to shape up during the Attitude Era.
“One day Vince put us in a big ballroom, and he said ‘as of today everyone is going to have attitude.’ I don’t care if you are at the mall, if you are eating at a restaurant. I don’t care if you are at the airport. We had attitude. We didn’t read scripts and stuff like that from writers that write for ‘The Simpsons.’ That’s what done today. When you have people like DX, Chyna, Chris Benoit, Hardy Boyz. I can go on and on. You can’t compare. We put WCW out of business.”
Hear Christopher talk about his father WWE Hall of Famer Jerry The King Lawler still performing and more.
For the entire interview, click:
http://www.blogtalkradio.com/theromanshow/2017/09/26/legendary-ring-announcer-gary-michael-cappetta-talks-one-man-stage-show-and-more-1
For the page link, click:
http://rodolforoman.com/wordpress/brian-christopher-talks-who-he-would-like-to-wrestle-if-he-were-to-return-to-the-wwe/
The Roman Show
www.Facebook.com/RomanShowMedia
Visit www.TheRomanShow.com
Comments