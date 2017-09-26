WWE Charlotte ‘Second Nature’ book signing in Orlando, Tampa

For the first time, WWE’s illustrious father-daughter duo “Nature Boy” Ric Flair and Charlotte come together to tell their legendary story through their autobiography Second Nature (St. Martin’s Press).
Ric Flair is a 16-time World Champion and two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee. His four-decades-long career is recognized as one of the greatest of all time. Referred to as “the dirtiest player in the game,” as part of the scenarios of many matches, he is nonetheless one of the most popular superstar entertainers wrestling has ever seen.
Charlotte, the best woman in the sport and someone who can rival the males in her profession, is a multi-time champion in WWE, and she is poised to take the Flair name to new heights.
Along with their championship careers in the ring, the two now embark together on a revealing father-daughter autobiography sure to stir the passions of all their fans worldwide with Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte (St. Martin’s Press, $25.99).
Charlotte Talks About The Book
Entering the ring to thunderous chants of “WOOOOO!” Ric Flair has proven to be the true people’s champion. Flair rose up through the various wrestling organizations, determined to follow the path of his mentors and heroes and do it the right way. The apple didn’t fall far from the tree as that same work ethic and being true to oneself has helped his daughter also rise to the top of the sport.
It hasn’t always been an easy path. Despite Ric’s dominance and brilliance in front of the roaring crowds and cameras, his life away from the ring has seen as much disappointment and heartbreak as his victory totals. Success truly came with a price – personal struggles, strife being away from home for long stretches, controversy and family tragedy. In addition, Ric has had to deal with the decline of his own notoriety while acknowledging the growth of his daughter’s success. Today, they’re able to recognize their differences while enjoying a new level of respect and love for each other.
Second Nature is a story of redemption for daughter as well as father. Charlotte has dealt with her own pain, frustrations and challenges. She might be the daughter of the great Ric Flair but that has come with its own price. As she emerges from the long shadow of her dad, Charlotte is making her own mark. She has embraced her heritage in the sport and risen to the top, looking to do even more.
- CHARLOTTE FLAIR IN ORLANDO, TAMPA
WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is on a book tour -- including Florida stops -- with the release of “Second Nature.”
Visit www.SecondNatureBook.com.
She will be at Barnes & Noble in Orlando on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and Barnes & Noble in Tampa on Thursday, Sept. 28.
RIC FLAIR TALKING SECOND NATURE, HEALTH
Ric Flair Q&A, moderated by Heather Kid Cadet Reicher, in July at Florida Supercon. He discussed several topics including “Second Nature.”
A friend of the Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz on ESPN Radio, Ric Flair, The Nature Boy talks about his recent health issue/scare/miracle and his and Charlotte's autobiography 'Second Nature.'
- PRAISE FOR RIC FLAIR, CHARLOTTE, SECOND NATURE
“Every person that aspires to be a professional in this business should take notes from Ric Flair.”
-John Cena
---
“I love Charlotte. She’s a talented female…so much potential… When she enters that damn arena, everybody comes to their feet when they hit that music. It’s a moment.”
-Steve Austin on The Steve Austin Show
---
“I used to watch ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair and hope that one day I could be just like him, the coolest, most happening guy in the world. Today, I sit a humble and flabbergasted wrestling fan, having the honor of calling him a colleague and friend.”
-Shaun Michaels
---
“Having Ric Flair as a mentor made my career. Being under his wing helped me achieve more in this industry than I could have imagined.”
-Batista
---
“It is not easy being a wrestler’s daughter. Charlotte always thinks she could do better. She is still so eager to learn and improve. She has been through a lot and it is rewarding to see her discovering her potential, which is limitless.”
-Natalya
---
“Nobody compares to the stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, jet flying, world-class entertainer and person, my friend, Ric Flair!”
-Jim Harbaugh, head football coach, University of Michigan
---
“The rise of Ric Flair is synonymous with the rise of pro wrestling. He is considered the greatest of all time and helped turn pro wrestling into mainstream entertainment.”
-ESPN 30 for 30
---
“After I did the film “The Wrestler,” one of the greatest pro wrestlers approached me and congratulated me on my performance. The Nature Boy’s compliment meant very much to me because he and Roddy Piper were inspirations for my character. Both Flair and Piper let it all hang out on many nights! I am certain that Ric Flair worked through the physical pain he endured year after year to give the audience a thrilling show. You could see it when Flair walked out to the ring – the man loved his job and loved his fans. He was and still is loved by millions all over the world. He gave all of himself. I loved the guy the first thirty seconds I met him and was privileged to do a show in Houston with him. To this day I admire and look up to this great athlete and entertainer.”
-Mickey Rourke, Academy Award-nominee
---
“Even if people don’t know anything about WWE, they know who Ric Flair is. The man is a legend, an all-around great guy! Give me two claps and a Ric Flair WOOOOO!”
-Rob Gronkowski, multiple Super Bowl winner and All Pro Tight End for New England Patriots
---
SECOND NATUE:
The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte
By Ric Flair and Charlotte
St. Martin’s Press
Now On Sale
320 pages, plus one 8-page color photo insert
$25.99 USD / $36.99 CAN
$12.99 USD – E Book
