Sonjay Dutt is not only a talented wrestler, but he is also one of the driving forces behind creative for Impact Wrestling.
Sonjay Dutt is not only a talented wrestler, but he is also one of the driving forces behind creative for Impact Wrestling. Photo Courtesy Impact Wrestling
Sonjay Dutt is not only a talented wrestler, but he is also one of the driving forces behind creative for Impact Wrestling. Photo Courtesy Impact Wrestling

Fighting

Impact Q&A: Creative Scott D’Amore, Sonjay Dutt, John Gaburick

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

September 20, 2017 11:55 PM

Coach Scott D’Amore, Sonjay Dutt and Big John Gaburick -- the three-person crew that is now leading the Creative Team for Impact Wrestling -- participated in a recent Impact Wrestling Media Teleconference Call.

Guiding creative in building the TV future for all things Impact Wrestling, they fielded questions from media in this unprecedented opportunity to ask those who are inside the conference room.

Talking Anthem Rumors

Talking Dutch Mantell, Team Canada

Talking Petey Williams, UK

Talking AAA, The Crash, NOAH

Impact, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.

Talking Jeff Jarrett, Jim Cornette, Bruce Prichard

Impact Wrestling via Anthem is also preparing to launch the Global Wrestling Network.

Talking Creative, Talent

Talking Eli Drake

Talking Alberto El Patron, Global Wrestling Network

Talking Rey Mysterio, Sexy Star, Rosemary, AAA

Talking Creative, Drones, American Top Team

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com.

Check out Impact

Impact is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.

Bound For Glory PPV is Sunday, Nov. 5 at the historic Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

TwitterIMPACTWRESTLING

Visit http://impactwrestling.com/

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th 2:03

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th
The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight 1:49

The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight
Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community 2:52

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

View More Video