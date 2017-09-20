Ring of Honor Voice Ian Riccaboni interview for GorillaPosition

Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor XV with broadcaster Ian Riccaboni (right) is 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT Friday, Sept. 22 from Sam’s Town Live! in Las Vegas and available via pay-per-view and other viewing options. Also pictured is Mark Briscoe, who is competing on the show.
Posted By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

September 20, 2017 11:22 PM

Pro wrestling writer Ryan K. Boman interviewed Ring of Honor broadcaster Ian Riccaboni for the TheGorillaPosition.com..

In just seven months, the 30-year-old Riccaboni has established himself as one of the brightest, young voices in the world of professional wrestling. In the interview, he discusses how his career began, his role as the lead commentator and what the future holds for Ring of Honor wrestling.

For the interview, click RADIO|ACTIVE: IAN RICCABONI

or https://thegorillaposition.com/2017/09/19/radioactive-ian-riccaboni/

ROH Death Before Dishonor XV

The stars of Ring of Honor head to Las Vegas for Death Before Dishonor XV on Friday, Sept. 22 live on pay-per-view from Sam’s Town Live!, 5111 Boulder Hwy, 89122.

http://rohwrestling.com/live/events/2017/sep/22/92217-death-dishonor-xv-ppv-las-vegas-nv

