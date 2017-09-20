Ring of Honor Voice Ian Riccaboni interview for GorillaPosition

Pro wrestling writer Ryan K. Boman interviewed Ring of Honor broadcaster Ian Riccaboni for the TheGorillaPosition.com..
Lead-in
In just seven months, the 30-year-old Riccaboni has established himself as one of the brightest, young voices in the world of professional wrestling. In the interview, he discusses how his career began, his role as the lead commentator and what the future holds for Ring of Honor wrestling.
For the interview, click RADIO|ACTIVE: IAN RICCABONI
or https://thegorillaposition.com/2017/09/19/radioactive-ian-riccaboni/
Visit thegorillaposition.com
ROH Death Before Dishonor XV
The stars of Ring of Honor head to Las Vegas for Death Before Dishonor XV on Friday, Sept. 22 live on pay-per-view from Sam’s Town Live!, 5111 Boulder Hwy, 89122.
http://rohwrestling.com/live/events/2017/sep/22/92217-death-dishonor-xv-ppv-las-vegas-nv
PRO WRESTLING On The WEB
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments