The Rock ’N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea cruise, hosted by WWE alum Y2J Chris Jericho, is Oct. 27-31, 2018 on the Norwegian Jade from Miami to Nassau in the Bahamas.

Fighting

WWE Chris Jericho, ROH on board for Rock N Wrestling cruise 2018

Posted By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

September 20, 2017 4:17 PM

http://www.wwe.com/section/overtheropes/article/chris-jericho-cruise

The cruise features several wrestling legends, rock bands and a Ring of Honor show. Diamond Dallas Page, Mick Foley, Ricky Steamboat, Rey Mysterio, and Raven will be there and more.

Podcasts will also be there, too, and eight rock bands including Jericho’s Fozzy will perform.

The cruise starts at $1,299 for a single guest in an interior room, and the price decreases if more guests share a room.

Check out http://www.chrisjerichocruise.com.

