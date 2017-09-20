Fenix, Mariposa, The Moth, Melissa Santos on ‘Lucha Underground’

Love is a battlefield on the newest “Lucha Underground” as Marty The Moth Martinez teams with Mariposa to wrestle Fenix and Lucha Underground’s ring announcer Melissa Santos at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 20 on El Rey Network.
Plus, high stakes and higher consequences unravel the bitter rivalries with a Seven-Way Gift of the Gods Title Match. There are also Ultima Lucha plans and more.
Don’t miss new one-hour episodes of the lucha libre wrestling series from Emmy Award-winning producer Mark Burnett at 8 p.m. ET Wednesdays on El Rey Network.
“Lucha Underground” Social Media
instagram.com/luchaunderground
About Lucha Underground
“Lucha Underground” is produced by MGM in association with FactoryMade Ventures and AG Studios for El Rey Network. Executive producers are Mark Burnett, Eric Van Wagenen (also showrunner) and Brian Edwards of MGM; Dorian Roldán from Lucha Libre AAA; Alejandro Garcia and Antonio Cué Sánchez-Navarro; El Rey Network co-founder Robert Rodriguez; FactoryMade Ventures and El Rey Network co-founders John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa and Skip Chaisson of Kick Punch and El Rey Network. The series airs on El Rey Network and is distributed internationally by MGM.
About El Rey Holdings LLC
El Rey Holdings, LLC is a Latino-infused entertainment brand that revels in the courage, capacity, and creativity of ordinary people on extraordinary journeys. Launched by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and run by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, El Rey Holdings, LLC oversees El Rey Network and El Rey Studios.
El Rey Network is a 24-hour English-language entertainment and lifestyle channel that focuses a distinctly Latino lens on popular culture. Targeted at an ethnically diverse and multigenerational audience, the programming lineup features heroic series and movies and presents original content that celebrates the ingenuity, craftsmanship, courage, and creativity of everyday people. El Rey’s slate is anchored by signature originals including “Man at Arms: Art of War,” “Rite of Passage,” “Lucha Underground,” and “Baja Desert Championship”. El Rey Network’s lineup also showcases a wide range of iconic feature films and television series including genre, action, and sci-fi/horror.
El Rey Studios develops and produces original linear, digital and branded content for all platforms. In addition to crafting original series and shows for El Rey Network, the Studio creates content for linear/digital channels and collaborates with consumer product companies to create evocative branded entertainment experiences.
Committed to inspiring and championing modern Latino storytellers, El Rey Studios gives voice to creators with bold and imaginative visions that defy convention. El Rey Studios has produced “The Director’s Chair,” “The People’s Network” and “Artists in Residence” for El Rey Network. El Rey Holdings, LLC is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.
- PRO WRESTLING On The WEB
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments