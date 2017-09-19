Ring of Honor Marty Scurll interview for Channel Guide

Pro wrestling writer Scott Fishman interviewed Ring of Honor wrestler Marty Scurll of Bullet Club for Channel Guide Magazine.
Scurll, a former ROH TV champ, spoke about working in the United States more, reflecting on his time in Ring of Honor so far, joining Bullet Club, the European explosion and what WWE has done with it, and why he would want to have dinner with Vince McMahon.
He also previewed his match against Chuck Taylor at ROH Death Before Dishonor on pay-per-View.
ROH Death Before Dishonor XV
The stars of Ring of Honor head to Las Vegas for Death Before Dishonor XV on Friday, Sept. 22 live on pay-per-view from Sam’s Town Live!, 5111 Boulder Hwy, 89122.
