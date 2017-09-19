Marty Scurll (delivering clothesline) will be part of Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Friday, Sept. 22 in Las Vegas.
Ring of Honor Marty Scurll interview for Channel Guide

September 19, 2017 7:26 PM

Pro wrestling writer Scott Fishman interviewed Ring of Honor wrestler Marty Scurll of Bullet Club for Channel Guide Magazine.

Scurll, a former ROH TV champ, spoke about working in the United States more, reflecting on his time in Ring of Honor so far, joining Bullet Club, the European explosion and what WWE has done with it, and why he would want to have dinner with Vince McMahon.

He also previewed his match against Chuck Taylor at ROH Death Before Dishonor on pay-per-View.

The full interview is available here:

https://www.channelguidemag.com/tv-news/2017/09/15/marty-scurll-talks-bringing-the-villain-to-life-in-ring-of-honor/

ROH Death Before Dishonor XV

The stars of Ring of Honor head to Las Vegas for Death Before Dishonor XV on Friday, Sept. 22 live on pay-per-view from Sam’s Town Live!, 5111 Boulder Hwy, 89122.

http://rohwrestling.com/live/events/2017/sep/22/92217-death-dishonor-xv-ppv-las-vegas-nv

PRO WRESTLING On The WEB

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

