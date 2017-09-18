Fighting

Ring of Honor Punishment Martinez interview for GorillaPosition

Posted By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

September 18, 2017

Pro wrestling writer Ryan K. Boman interviewed Ring of Honor wrestler Punishment Martinez for the GorillaPosition.com.

He discussed his career goals, working in Japan, training at The Monster Factory, and how his new-found dedication has him at the next level.

Read the story and listen to the interview at

thegorillaposition.com

ROH Death Before Dishonor XV

The stars of Ring of Honor head to Las Vegas for Death Before Dishonor XV on Friday, Sept. 22 live on pay-per-view from Sam’s Town Live!, 5111 Boulder Hwy, 89122.

http://rohwrestling.com/live/events/2017/sep/22/92217-death-dishonor-xv-ppv-las-vegas-nv

