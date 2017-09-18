Ring of Honor Punishment Martinez interview for GorillaPosition

Pro wrestling writer Ryan K. Boman interviewed Ring of Honor wrestler Punishment Martinez for the GorillaPosition.com.
He discussed his career goals, working in Japan, training at The Monster Factory, and how his new-found dedication has him at the next level.
ROH Death Before Dishonor XV
The stars of Ring of Honor head to Las Vegas for Death Before Dishonor XV on Friday, Sept. 22 live on pay-per-view from Sam’s Town Live!, 5111 Boulder Hwy, 89122.
http://rohwrestling.com/live/events/2017/sep/22/92217-death-dishonor-xv-ppv-las-vegas-nv
