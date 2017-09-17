Pro wrestler Robbie E has introduced a new muscle and fitness project.
Pro wrestler Robbie E has introduced a new muscle and fitness project. Photo Courtesy Robbie E
Pro wrestler Robbie E has introduced a new muscle and fitness project. Photo Courtesy Robbie E

Fighting

GFW Robbie E interview on FanSided Daily DDT

Posted By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

September 17, 2017 12:13 AM

Global Force Wrestling Superstar Robbie E has parlayed his first love, professional wrestling, into other ventures like “The Amazing Race” on CBS and The Dad Bod Destroyer via Muscle & Fitness.

In an interview for the Daily DDT blog on the FanSided website, Robbie E discusses his pro wrestling career (17 years and counting), Damian Adams, New Jersey, college, and being a new father with twins. Hey, he’s fitting in with dads through his new fitness program The Dad Bod Destroyer.

For the story with audio interview click the link:

https://dailyddt.com/2017/09/11/global-force-wrestling-robbie-e-dads/

Robbie E social media and website

Twitter.com/robbieeimpact

Instagram.com/robbieeimpact

Facebook - Subscribe and Friend Request

http://www.facebook.com/robbie.eimpact.1

Official Website - robbie-e.com

Damian Adams social media and website

Twitter @DamianAdamsss

Instagram DamianAdamsss

Email DamianAdams@Hotmail.com

Team Adams Pro Wrestling Academy, 17 Robert St.,Wharton, N.J. 07885

PRO WRESTLING On The WEB

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th 2:03

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th
The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight 1:49

The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight
Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community 2:52

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

View More Video