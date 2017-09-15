Updated: pro wrestling events, shows in South Florida

Upcoming pro wrestling events, shows in South Florida
- Platinum Pro in Fort Lauderdale
Platinum Pro Wrestling has postponed its show on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Fort Lauderdale because of the effects of the hurricane.
PPW will return to Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Platinum Pro Arena at the VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th St., 33315.
PPW Silverweight Champion MAXX STARDOM
PPW Doubles Division Champions THE MERCENARIES (Romeo Quevedo and Johnny Knockout)
Diamonds Division Champion ARIA BLAKE
Diamonds Division Starlight Champion KAMILLA KAINE and more.
All ages welcome.
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
Tickets $20.
- WWE NXT in Fort Pierce
The WWE NXT show in Fort Pierce on Saturday, Sept. 16 has been postponed because of the effects of the hurricane.
NXT will return to Fort Pierce on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 200 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet included in the price of admission. First come, first served.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.
- BluePrint in Deerfield Beach
BluePrint Pro Wrestling’s debut has been canceled.
The show was Saturday, Sept. 23 at the DS SportsPlex, 3650 SW 10th St., Deerfield Beach.
Because of the effects of the hurricane to the building, BluePrint officials decided to cancel.
They are planning to schedule later this year or in 2018.
- FEW in Clewiston
Fighting Evolution Wrestling is 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at the John B. Boy Auditorium in Clewiston.
Former WWE Superstars The Headbangers (Mosh and Thrasher), FEW Champ Johnny Velvet, Women’s Champ Lea Nox, FEW Tag Team Champs The Hard Hittas (B. Psi Phi and Soulman Alex G), Reggie Rhythm, Red Velvett, The Guadalupe Brothers (Stefan and Julio), Snakemaster Abudadein, Showtime JB Cool and more.
FEW on TV
Fighting Evolution Wrestling is 6 p.m. ET Saturdays, available on Amazon, Amazon Fire, Google TV, Itunes, Google TV, Roku, Direct TV via mytvchannels.info package.
FEW will also be available on:
Channelmaster - Gilbert/Phoenix, Ariz.
WBCF 39 & WFXL 10 - Florence/Decatur, Ala.
KGPT/KSMI 24 - Wichita, Kan.
WMKG 38.1 - Grand Rapids, Mich.
WHPR TV 33 - Detroit
HDTV 34 - Los Angeles
WFIB-LD - Miami
WSCF TV 20 - Orlando/Melbourne
WBQP 34.2/34.4 - Pensacola, Fla./Mobile, Ala.
East Carolina TV - Norfolk/Portsmouth,Newport News, Va.
JUSTV - Jackson, Miss.
Smart TV in China.
Download the Holyfield TV App, Clear View Broadcasting App, TV2GO App
- Women’s Wrestling in Fort Lauderdale
A women’s pro wrestling show is 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 at The Main Event Training Center, 700 NW 57th Place off Powerline Road, between Cypress Creek Road and Commercial Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale 33309.
Amber Nova, La Rosa Negra, Lea Nox, Maya Castillo, Red Velvett, Kaci Lennox, Dynamite Didi and more.
All ages welcome.
Tickets $10 advance, $15 at the door. Kids, 6 and younger, free.
Call 954-613-9410
- FSCW in Miami
The crowd-pleasing Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling -- formerly Florida Super Championship Wrestling -- is Oct. 6-8 during Animate! Florida inside the FSCW Arena at the Miami Airport Convention Center.
FSCW features matches with trained pro wrestlers who depict comic book, video game, movie, TV and anime type characters, catering to the comic-con audience.
- WWE NXT in Miami
#NXTMiami is Friday, Oct. 6 at The Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
Detailed info, click this link:
- WWE NXT in West Palm Beach
#NXTWestPalm is Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
Detailed info, click this link:
- Ring of Honor in Fort Lauderdale
Ring of Honor returns to Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at the War Memorial Auditorium.
For show details and tickets, click the link.
Ring of Honor is midnight Saturdays on MY33 TV in South Florida.
- Ronin in Pembroke Pines
Ronin Pro Wrestling is Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Broward College South Gym, 7200 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines 33024.
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
Updates:
Ronin Social Media
- Sweetwater Wrestling in Miami
The Sweetwater Wrestling Fan Fest is Saturday, Dec 9 at Jose Mas Canosa Park, 250 SW 114th Ave., Miami.
The event is free.
There will be a meet-n-greet with former WCW star Glacier, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The fan fest also features eight wrestling matches with Ring of Honor’s Chris Silvio, former TNA star Jesse Neal, Hellen Vale, Amaiya Jade, CJ O’Doyle, Nick Nero, Mila Naniki, Queen of the Carnival Roxy Rouge and more.
Bell time 6 p.m.
- WWE Raw TV in Miami
WWE Raw is live on New Year’s Day (Monday, Jan. 1, 2018) at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home to the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m. Raw will broadcast live at 8 p.m. on the USA Network.
Tickets on sale in October.
