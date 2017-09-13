WWE alum Johnny Everywhere making an Impact in GFW

The electrifying, international superstar Johnny Impact, who made his Global Force Wrestling debut inside the six-sided ring in August, held his first GFW Media Teleconference Call recently.
Impact, 37, is one of the most entertaining, original, high-risk performers.
A champion around the world, Impact has his eyes – behind his ever-familiar bedazzled sunglasses – clearly focused on Eli Drake, the reigning GFW Global Champion.
Impact, who was born and raised in Southern California, still calls there home. He has been wrestling professionally since 2002 and lately has been nothing short of a shining star south of the border, competing for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. In fact, Impact is the reigning title-holder for three AAA titles.
- He is the AAA Mega Champion, a title that Jeff Jarrett once held for an amazing 274 days and Jarrett remains the longest reigning foreign champion, by about 100 days at this point over Impact’s run with the belt.
- He is the AAA Latin American Champion, a title that Impact has carried for more than a year and one that dates back to 2011when longtime luchador Dr. Wagner Jr. became the first title-holder.
- He is the AAA World Cruiserweight Champion, which he claimed March 19, 2017, winning a three-way match.
Impact successfully defended all three AAA titles at Triplemania XXV on Aug. 26, in Mexico City, when he defeated Hijo del Fantasma and Texano Jr. in a three-way Tables, Ladders and Chairs match – with all three titles on the line.
Impact has been a cross-over star too, appearing on various TV shows, including “Days of Our Lives.” Plus, he has numerous film credits, including “Boone: The Bounty Hunter,” which he is the creator, co-writer and executive producer. He wants to continue pursuing acting endeavors away from the ring.
As John Morrison, he starred in WWE. As Johnny Mundo, he stars in AAA and Lucha Underground. As Johnny Impact, he is now starring in GFW.
Twitter https://twitter.com/TheRealMorrison
- Check out GFW
GFW Impact Wrestling, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.
GFW’s next pay-per-view is the classic Bound For Glory on Sunday, Nov. 5.
https://twitter.com/IMPACTWRESTLING
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments