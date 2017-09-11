Shayna Baszler will wrestle Kairi Sane in the finals of the WWE Mae Young Classic at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, Sept. 12 live on WWE Network from the Thomas & Mack Center at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.
Fighting

WWE Mae Young Classic finals live on WWE Network

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

September 11, 2017 11:08 PM

Sane, 28, is from Japan where she starred for Stardom.

Baszler, 37, of South Dakota is an MMA fighter and pro wrestler. She is part of the Four Horsewomen of MMA along with Marina Shafir, Ronda Rousey and Jessamyn Duke.

The Mae Young Classic featured 32 women wrestlers from NXT and the independent circuit. The Classic also featured WWE’s first full-time female referee, Jessika Carr, former wrestler Kennadi Brink, who is a Team 3D Academy grad.

The prior rounds of the tournament were taped at Full Sail Live at Full Sail University in Winter Park, near Orlando.

WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Lita call the action. Dasha Fuentes is your ring announcer.

The finals will follow WWE SmackDown Live which is 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

About Mae Young

Johnnie Mae Young, a WWE Hall of Famer, began her professional career in 1939. Already an incredible athlete — she was on her Tulsa, Oklhoma-based high school wrestling team and was a national champion softball player — Young embarked on her chosen livelihood at age 15.

Throughout the 1940s, she blazed a path for future female grapplers everywhere. Aith World War II in its midst, many territories that didn't feature women’s wrestling began to open up those doors, which were kicked down by Young and her contemporaries.

She remained one of the most active and successful female Superstars throughout the next few decades.Young was the first U.S. Women’s Champion, and her lengthy rivalry with the legendary Mildred Burke was one of the most storied of the time. In fact, in 1954, she and Burke were among the first female competitors to tour post-war Japan.

