WWE Raw in Miami; NXT in Miami, WPB; Charlotte in Orlando, Tampa

Some good news to share for South Florida during this edgy hurricane time.
Celebrate the new year with WWE.
WWE Raw is New Year’s Day (Monday, Jan. 1) at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home to the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m. Raw will broadcast live at 8 p.m. on the USA Network.
Tickets on sale in October.
- WWE NXT in Miami
#NXTMiami is Friday, Oct. 6 at The Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
- WWE NXT in West Palm Beach
#NXTWestPalm is Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
- Charlotte Flair in Orlando, Tampa
WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair will be on a book tour -- including Florida stops -- with the release of “Second Nature.”
She will be at Barnes & Noble in Orlando on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and Barnes & Noble in Tampa on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Ric Flair Q&A, moderated by Heather Kid Cadet Reicher, in July at Florida Supercon. He discussed several topics including “Second Nature.”
