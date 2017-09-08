Tinieblas Jr. will team with Blue Demon Jr. and LA Park to wrestle Trumposo, Sam Adonis and Russian Hacker in a lucha style six-man tag at the Heroes of Lucha Libre on Oct. 1 in Ontario, California.
Tinieblas Jr. talks Sexy Star, more in Spanish on The Roman Show

The Roman Show talked to legendary Mexican luchador Tinieblas Jr., son of the legendary Tinieblas.

He voiced his opinion on the Rosemary/Sexy Star alleged shoot incident at AAA’s TripleMania last month in Mexico. He was there.

“When it is something outside of the professional level it isn’t ethical,” he said. “Lucha libre is supposed to be about entertaining and people rooting for the good guys and booing the bad guys. It is meant to be enjoyed. It’s a spectacle. If there was envy, the respect should always exist. There are many details. I don’t want to point the finger at anyone. Things like this happen. But this is when you should apply the experience. I haven’t had any incidents, but I have had about three incidents, which I was able to fix with what I was thought.”

The audio interview is in Spanish.

Tinieblas Jr. is promoting the upcoming Heroes of Lucha Libre in Ontario, California. He will team with Blue Demon Jr. and LA Park to wrestle Trumposo, Sam Adonis and Russian Hacker in a lucha style six-man tag.

He is excited to return to California to perform.

He also talked about his father.

“He is a wrestler who has been around for 50 years, who has been involved in movies, wrestling and more,” he said. “Maybe not this show but in the next one, you could expect him. You don’t want to miss him. He is a legend.”

Hear him talk about his promotion FULL and more.

Here is a link to page for the interview.

http://rodolforoman.com/wordpress/tinieblas-jr-talks-about-sexy-starr-and-rosemary-shoot-incident-and-his-legendary-father-tinieblas/.

