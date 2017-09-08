UFC on FITE TV app

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, announced a new digital partnership with combat sports network FITE TV, to broadcast the global brand’s pay-per-view events on its streaming platform to customers throughout the United States.
The partnership launches on Saturday, Sept. 9 in conjunction with UFC 215: JOHNSON vs. BORG, which is live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Flyweight champ Demetrious Mighty Mouse Johnson vs. The Tazmexican Devil Ray Borg. Women’s Bantamweight champ The Lioness Amanda Nunes vs. The Bullet Valentina Shevchenko and more.
Fight fans will be able to stream the highly-anticipated event live via the network’s FITE app and through its website FITE.TV. Customers who utilize this app are also able to cast all FITE programming on any television that connects to WIFI for a premium viewing experience.
“When we first launched FITE TV, our goal was to bring combat sports fans the very best events,” FITE Chief Executive Officer Kosta Jordanov said in a release. “The signing of this distribution deal with UFC has validated that goal and we look forward to building an amazing relationship with the sports industry leader.”
As the leading independent over-the-top combat sports service provider, FITE TV has streamed more than 500 live combat sports events since launching in February 2016. The global streaming platform also boasts over 5,000 hours of on-demand content that includes weekly programming in the form of shows, instructional videos and documentaries featuring mixed martial arts, boxing and pro wrestling.
FITE TV is offering UFC 215, the global brand’s first-ever event in Edmonton, to customers for $59.99 through its app and online at FITE.tv, with pre-ordering. The platforms app is available for free download at the Google Play and iTunes app stores and FITE will also stream UFC Fight Week events such as press conferences and weigh-ins.
About UFC
UFC is a premium global sports brand and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. Acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment and fashion leader, WME | IMG, together with strategic partners Silver Lake Partners and KKR, UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas with a network of employees around the world.
UFC produces more than 40 live events annually that consistently sell out some of the most prestigious arenas around the globe, while programming is broadcast in over 163 countries and territories to more than 1.1 billion TV households worldwide in 35 different languages. UFC FIGHT PASS, a digital subscription service, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.
About FITE
FITE (FITE.tv) is a Digital Combat Sports Network that brings premium live and on-demand combat sports events and programming to MMA, pro wrestling, boxing, Muay Thai and grappling fans around the world. Combat sports fans can watch FITE on any device including iOS and Android devices, connected TVs, streaming devices such as Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and directly on the FITE.tv .
In a short time, FITE has become THE online destination for combat sports fans to stay connected to their favorite sports by providing new live pay-per-view and on-demand programming on a weekly basis. FITE was launched on Feb. 9, 2016 as a product of Flipps Media Inc., a digital entertainment company, which allows users to cast to connected TVs with its patented tap-to-stream functionality. Flipps Media Inc. is funded by EarlyBird Venture Capital, Tim Draper and LAUNCHub.
