Final roster reveal show with Breezango for WWE 2K18 video game

WWE, 2K and IGN continue their years of collaboration by revealing the final group of names on the roster for the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game.
Hosted by WWE broadcasters The Savior of Misbehavior Corey Graves and Renee Young, the roster reveal show features a WWE Superstar also unveiling those who will make their 2K debut or return to the virtual squared circle.
This week, Graves and Young present 47 names for the game with WWE SmackDown Superduo Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango).
The list includes a variety of WWE Superstars from 205 Live and NXT who are making their video game debut including Billie Kay, Jack Gallagher, Kassius Ohno, Noam Dar, Peyton Royce and Rich Swann. Also, legends Jake The Snake Roberts, Shawn Michaels, Sting, Typhoon and The Ultimate Warrior.
The final list of 47 WWE Superstars in WWE 2K18:
Aiden English
Alicia Fox
Batista
Big E
Billie Kay
Bo Dallas
Booker T
The Brian Kendrick
Charlotte Flair
Christian
Curt Hawkins
Curtis Axel
Darren Young
Enzo Amore
Epico Colon
Fandango
Goldust
Gran Metalik
Heath Slater
Jack Gallagher
Jake The Snake Roberts
JBL
Kassius Ohno
Kofi Kingston
Noam Dar
No Way Jose
Peyton Royce
Primo Colon
Rhyno
Rich Swann
R-Truth
RVD
Shane McMahon
Shawn Michaels
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Stephanie McMahon
Sting
Sycho Sid
Tatanka
Tatsumi Fujinami
Titus O’Neil
Trish Stratus
Tyler Breeze
Typhoon
Tyson Kidd
Ultimate Warrior
Xavier Woods
WWE 2K18 will be released for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One on Oct. 17. The game will also be available on Oct. 13 for those who purchase the WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition and WWE 2K18 Collector’s Edition for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One.
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments