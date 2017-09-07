Rich Swann will be part of the WWE 2K18 video game, which will be released for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One on Oct. 17. It will also be available on Oct. 13 for those who purchase the WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition and WWE 2K18 Collector’s Edition.
Final roster reveal show with Breezango for WWE 2K18 video game

By Steve Mesa

For The Miami Herald

September 07, 2017 6:22 PM

WWE, 2K and IGN continue their years of collaboration by revealing the final group of names on the roster for the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game.

Hosted by WWE broadcasters The Savior of Misbehavior Corey Graves and Renee Young, the roster reveal show features a WWE Superstar also unveiling those who will make their 2K debut or return to the virtual squared circle.

This week, Graves and Young present 47 names for the game with WWE SmackDown Superduo Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango).

The list includes a variety of WWE Superstars from 205 Live and NXT who are making their video game debut including Billie Kay, Jack Gallagher, Kassius Ohno, Noam Dar, Peyton Royce and Rich Swann. Also, legends Jake The Snake Roberts, Shawn Michaels, Sting, Typhoon and The Ultimate Warrior.

The final list of 47 WWE Superstars in WWE 2K18:

Aiden English

Alicia Fox

Batista

Big E

Billie Kay

Bo Dallas

Booker T

The Brian Kendrick

Charlotte Flair

Christian

Curt Hawkins

Curtis Axel

Darren Young

Enzo Amore

Epico Colon

Fandango

Goldust

Gran Metalik

Heath Slater

Jack Gallagher

Jake The Snake Roberts

JBL

Kassius Ohno

Kofi Kingston

Noam Dar

No Way Jose

Peyton Royce

Primo Colon

Rhyno

Rich Swann

R-Truth

RVD

Shane McMahon

Shawn Michaels

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stephanie McMahon

Sting

Sycho Sid

Tatanka

Tatsumi Fujinami

Titus O’Neil

Trish Stratus

Tyler Breeze

Typhoon

Tyson Kidd

Ultimate Warrior

Xavier Woods

WWE 2K18 will be released for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One on Oct. 17. The game will also be available on Oct. 13 for those who purchase the WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition and WWE 2K18 Collector’s Edition for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One.

