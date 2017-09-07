Interview with WWE alum Chris Adonis, new GFW champ Eli Drake

The new, undisputed GFW Global Champion Eli Drake recently held his first Media Teleconference Call. He was joined by his trusty tag-team partner/henchman Chris Adonis.
Drake claimed the GFW Global Championship on Aug. 24, running the Gauntlet – from the No.1 entrant to his arm being raised as the new No.1 person in Global Force Wrestling. This Global Championship reign follows Drake’s 2016 run as the King Of The Mountain Champion, which he held for 82 days.
Drake has been wrestling professionally since 2002, making his GFW debut in 2015. He has feuded with Cowboy James Storm, Moose, and others.
Adonis is the perfect ally for Drake, standing an imposing 6-foot-4 and weighing 285-pounds. He is muscle-packed, experience-laden and as ego-filled as Drake.
Adonis and Drake are California residents, enjoying all the benefits of A-List stardom in Hollywood and beyond.
Eli Drake, 34, of Los Angeles via Hagerstown, Md.
Chris Adonis, 34, of Costa Mesa, Calif. via Santa Monica.
GFW/Impact Wrestling, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.
It is also available on GameTV in Canada and Fight Network.
