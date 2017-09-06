Pro wrestling shows in South Florida; Irma cancels CCW, FEW

Upcoming pro wrestling events, shows in South Florida
- FEW in Coral Springs
Because of the threat of Hurricane Irma, Fighting Evolution Wrestling on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Coral Springs High School has been canceled.
FEW will be in Clewiston on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Visit
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/
FEW on TV
Fighting Evolution Wrestling is 6 p.m. ET Saturdays, available on Amazon, Amazon Fire, Google TV, Itunes, Google TV, Roku, Direct TV via mytvchannels.info package.
FEW will also be available on:
Channelmaster - Gilbert/Phoenix, Ariz.
WBCF 39 & WFXL 10 - Florence/Decatur, Ala.
KGPT/KSMI 24 - Wichita, Kan.
WMKG 38.1 - Grand Rapids, Mich.
WHPR TV 33 - Detroit
HDTV 34 - Los Angeles
WFIB-LD - Miami
WSCF TV 20 - Orlando/Melbourne
WBQP 34.2/34.4 - Pensacola, Fla./Mobile, Ala.
East Carolina TV - Norfolk/Portsmouth,Newport News, Va.
JUSTV - Jackson, Miss.
Smart TV in China.
Download the Holyfield TV App, Clear View Broadcasting App, TV2GO App
https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/
- CCW in Coral Springs
Because of the threat of Hurricane Irma, Coastal Championship Wrestling on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Coral Springs Charter School Gym has been canceled.
Visit www.ccwevents.com.
https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/
Ever wanted to be a pro wrestler? A referee? A valet/manager? The Main Event Training Center is in Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-548-5779.
- BluePrint Debut in Deerfield
BluePrint Pro Wrestling debuts in South Florida at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at the DS SportsPlex, 3650 SW 10th St., Deerfield Beach.
Beastly Brody, Barrington Hughes, Omar Amir with Skinny Vinny, Hunter Law, Snoop Strykes, Nick Nero and more.
Guest ring announcer is wrestling fan Chris Van Vliet of WSVN Ch.7’s Deco Drive.
Tickets start at $10.
Visit BluePrintWrestling.com.
- Women’s Wrestling in Fort Lauderdale
A women’s pro wrestling show is 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 at The Main Event Training Center, 700 NW 57th Place off Powerline Road, between Cypress Creek Road and Commercial Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale 33309.
Amber Nova, La Rosa Negra, Lea Nox, Maya Castillo, Red Velvett, Kaci Lennox, Dynamite Didi and more.
All ages welcome.
Tickets $10 advance, $15 at the door. Kids, 6 and younger, free.
Call 954-613-9410
https://www.facebook.com/Knockoutroom/
- FSCW in Miami
The crowd-pleasing Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling -- formerly Florida Super Championship Wrestling -- is Oct. 6-8 during Animate! Florida inside the FSCW Arena at the Miami Airport Convention Center.
FSCW features matches with trained pro wrestlers who depict comic book, video game, movie, TV and anime type characters, catering to the comic-con audience.
- WWE NXT in Miami
#NXTMiami is Friday, Oct. 6 at The Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
Detailed info, click this link:
http://www.wwe.com/shows/wwenxt/article/nxt-live-events-coral-gables-west-palm-beach-florida-october-2017?sf106098036=1
Also, go to http://www.wwe.com/wwe-nxt-coral-gables-0
And http://www.wwe.com/events/results/nxt/all-dates/
- WWE NXT in West Palm Beach
#NXTWestPalm is Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
Detailed info, click this link:
http://www.wwe.com/shows/wwenxt/article/nxt-live-events-coral-gables-west-palm-beach-florida-october-2017?sf106098036=1
Also, go to http://www.wwe.com/events/results/nxt/all-dates/
- Ronin in Pembroke Pines
Ronin Pro Wrestling is Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Broward College South Gym, 7200 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines 33024.
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
Updates:
Ronin Social Media
https://www.facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING/
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments