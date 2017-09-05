Coastal Championship Wrestling is 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Coral Springs Charter School Gym, 3205 N. University Dr. in (South Florida) Coral Springs 33065.
Fighting

South Florida looking forward to this Hurricane

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

September 05, 2017 4:46 PM

WWE alum Hurricane Helms makes his Coastal Championship Wrestling debut at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Coral Springs Charter School Gym, 3205 N. University Dr. in (South Florida) Coral Springs 33065.

An OMEGA original and North Carolina niatve, Helms, 43, also worked for WCW and TNA, but his career really blossomed in WWE, working with some of its best.

A longtime comic book fan who wrote a short story for Michael Kingston’s “Headlocked” comic series, he is a weekly guest on the podcast “Keepin it 100” on the Jericho network.

Hurricane Helms has a diverse resume which includes movies, music, motorcycles and indie wrestling.

Also at CCW on Sept. 9, G.O.A.T. defends his CCW Heavyweight Title against former champ Santos in a steel cage.

Plus, Mighty Ursus, Ring of Honor wrestler Josh The Goods Woods, Southeastern Champion Cha Cha Charlie, CCW Women’s Champ Chelsea Durden, and more.

Tickets start at $10 and are on sale at:

https://www.ccwevents.com/tickets

For updates on the show and the bad hurricane (Hurricane Irma), visit

www.ccwevents.com.

https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/

So You Want To Be in Wrestling

Ever wanted to be a pro wrestler? A referee? A valet/manager? The Main Event Training Center is in Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-548-5779.

A Social Media Hurricane

Twitter https://twitter.com/ShaneHelmsCom

PRO WRESTLING On The WEB

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

