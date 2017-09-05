Dolphins player uses combat sport to help prepare for season

With the pro football season starting this week, one National League Football player trained in a different sport to help get him ready for the action.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso is a major fan of boxing and mixed martial arts and actually uses boxing training to help his performance on the field.
The Roman Show recently spoke to the Hispanic player at a Combate Americas MMA show during the summer in Miami.
He says the team is thinking positive entering the season.
The Miami Dolphins open the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 10.
“We have high expectations, and we are looking to take the next step,” he said. “We got good chemistry. We like what is going on...We have to keep moving forward.”
He voiced his opinion on combat sports.
“I am a huge UFC fan, boxing fan,” he said. “So anytime I can come out, I enjoy it.”
Alonso not only watches as a fan, but he will also get into the ring to train.
“We go to Boxeo Cubano in Hialeah,” he said. “We come down to Miami, me and my brothers, we get some boxing in. I like the cross training. I really don’t get hit much. I shadowbox and do some sparring.”
He also talked about his off-season and more.
Click this link for the entire interview.
Rodolfo Roman is a freelance writer/ TV producer-reporter
https://www.facebook.com/RodolfoRRoman
FIGHTING On The WEB
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments