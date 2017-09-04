Fighting

Boman interviews TNA, WCW alum Lodi, who hopes for a ring return

Posted By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

September 04, 2017 10:36 PM

Pro wrestling writer Ryan K. Boman of TheGorillaPosition.com interviewed former WCW and TNA wrestler Lodi (Brad Cain).

Boman said via email that Cain has dedicated his life to spreading the Gospel, all while battling severe, chronic neck problems.

Here is an excerpt from his story.

Boman wrote: “For Brad Cain, his spiritual and physical journeys couldn’t be more different. The Bible has given his life stability, while lately, his body has been providing a whole lot of struggle.”

To read the complete story, click the link below.

https://thegorillaposition.com/2017/09/03/lodis-battle-a-sign-of-courage-faith/

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th
