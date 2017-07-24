WWE Total Bellas, Total Divas returning on E!

E! Entertainment gives viewers an up close and personal look at the lives of WWE Superstars The Bella Twins when “Total Bellas” returns for an emotionally-charged new season at 9 p.m. ET/PT Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The eight, one-hour episodes will once again give viewers an exclusive look inside their lives, including their evolving professional careers, romances and family lives as Nikki Bella and John Cena temporarily relocate to Phoenix to help Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan through their first pregnancy.
Season two of “Total Bellas” kicks-off with Nikki and John’s in-ring return to WWE and Brie and Daniel needing extra support as they enter the final weeks leading up to the arrival of baby Birdie. This season also follows Nikki on her road to WrestleMania as she prepares for her dream tag-team match alongside John, while balancing twin sister duties and being there for Brie as she prepares to become a mother.
With Daniel back on the road with WWE as the General Manager of SmackDown Live and John’s career in Hollywood rising, The Bellas’ bond is put to the test, but they grow stronger than ever. The sisters go head-to-head with an exhilarating pregnancy and an emotional road to a long-awaited proposal as they step into the next chapter of their ever-changing lives.
Later this fall, The Bellas will return to the fan-favorite E! series “Total Divas,” which will premiere its seventh season, following the explosive season six finale. The new season will introduce fans to WWE Superstars Carmella, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss. Natalya (Nattie), Maryse, Lana and Naomi (Trinity) are also part of the season seven cast. “Total Divas” gives viewers a beyond-the-ropes look into how these strong, influential women juggle life on the road with their personal and romantic lives.
“Total Bellas” and “Total Divas” are produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions. Gil Goldschein, Jeff Jenkins and Russell Jay are Executive Producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Kevin Dunn is Executive Producer for WWE. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella serve as Executive Producers for “Total Bellas,” and Nikki Bella also serves as a Co-Executive Producer for “Total Divas.”
“Total Bellas” returns Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT only on E!.
- WWE in Miami
WWE is returning to South Florida with a WWE house show (no TV) as part of its SummerSlam Heatwave Tour, featuring SmackDown superstars on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.
See WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, United States Champion Kevin Owens, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, SmackDown Tag Team Champs The New Day, Mr. Money in the Bank Baron Corbin, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Natalya, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Usos, Dolph Ziggler, Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, The Ascension (Viktor and South Florida’s Konnor), Carmella and more. Talent subject to change.
Special VIP Packages available.
Tickets: http://www.wwe.com/wwe-live-summerslam-heatwave-tour-miami
http://www.aaarena.com/events/detail/wwe-live
#WWELive
- WWE in Tampa
WWE will also be in Tampa on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Amalie Arena.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Ticke info ClickHere
