VOW (Veterans of War) Wilcox and Mayweather will be in Orlando in August for GFW Impact Wrestling TV tapings for Pop TV at Universal Studios Florida. They are vying for tag team gold. Mayweather (right) is formerly Crimson of TNA Impact Wrestling.
Fighting

July 23, 2017 10:56 PM

VOW video interview; GFW Impact Wrestling in Orlando in August

By Jim Varsallone

Global Force Wrestling presents Impact Wrestling TV tapings from Thursday, Aug. 17 - Sunday, Aug. 20 in the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.

A live episode of Impact Wrestling, dubbed Destination X, on Pop TV will be Thursday, Aug. 17. Taped shows will be Friday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 20.

Admission is free.

Video interview with the GFW/Impact Wrestling tag team VOW (Veterans of War - Wilcox and Mayweather), conducted during TV tapings for Pop TV from the Impact Zone.

Two athletic tough guys, they have formed quite the tag team, striving to become GFW/Impact Wrestling tag team champs. The very formidable LAX stands in their way.

An inspiration, Mayweather (formerly Crimson in Impact Wrestling) served in the U.S. military with the U.S. Army for two tours of duty in Iraq. The 32-year-old from Cleveland was in the 101st Airborne Division as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Wilcox, a former NWA champion, has wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor. The 36-year-old from Tennessee is inspired by his mother, who died from lung cancer.

- IMPACT WRESTLING on POP

GFW/Impact Wrestling, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.

It is also available on GameTV in Canada, Spike TV in the UK and Fight Network.

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

