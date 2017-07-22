Combate Americas MMA Alberto Montes on The Roman Show

Undefeated Venezuelan mixed martial artist Alberto Montes (5-0) is excited to make his debut in the United States in Miami, but his heart will always be in his home country.
Montes faces Jonathan Quiroz (2-2) on the Combate Americas’ Combate Clasico fight card at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 NW 23 St. in Miami.
The MMA event is in conjunction with the El Clasico Miami extravaganza, featuring soccer (Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona) on Saturday, July 29 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
The MMA Masters standout spoke to Rodolfo Roman of The Roman Show about his upcoming fight.
He also discussed how he had to leave his country to follow a dream.
“The [Venezuelan] government doesn’t help any of us,” he said. “The sport is heavily practiced. There are great teachers. There are other practices like boxing, judo and others. Venezuelans are great athletes. The government doesn’t help; so there is no way for us to prevail.”
