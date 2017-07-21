G1 Climax Tourney coverage from the TheGorillaPosition.com

Michael Melchor of TheGorillaPosition.com is writing about the G1 Climax 27 Tournament.
He wrote:
After some minor upsets and major action during the first day of the G1 Climax 27 Tournament, the Block B participants began their journey in Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall with an entrant new to the tournament.
Juice Robinson – the former CJ Parker – has made great strides since leaving NXT and venturing to New Japan to home his skills. This has slowly but surely been a breakout year for Robinson. He had a true test to start the tourney. Satoshi Kojima is not only a former G1 winner (2010), but one of only three men to hold the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, All Japan’s Triple Crown Championship and the NWA World Heavyweight Championship simultaneously.
A veteran of the game, Kojima’s resume speaks for itself. The sorely missed and very welcomed back Don Callis on commentary kept making reference to Kojima being the “senpai” (master) and Robinson being the “kohai” (student). Those descriptions perfectly described the battle.
Robinson is hungry to make his own mark, but Kojima is the stalwart warrior continuing to cement his legacy.
As the match progressed, Robinson is felled by everything Kojima has to offer but refuses to stay down. It is Robinson’s hunger and will to win that prevails as he scores 2 points over Kojima with a pin off his finishing move, Pulp Friction. There will be more of Robinson’s story to tell in the coming days.
Michael Elgin is no stranger to the Bullet Club, having recently faced the American Nightmare Cody for the Ring of Honor World Championship. A week prior, Tama Tonga and Tanga Road – the Guerillas of Destiny – lost the IWGP Tag Team Championships to War Machine during the G1 in USA Special. Each man starts Block B looking to regain some momentum.
Elgin opened fire with his trademark freakish power, one-armed delayed suplex and all. Tonga, however, discovered how to frustrate Elgin after taking the fight to the floor. It is 1-part misdirection, 2-parts heart that sees Tonga advance with 2 points after a Gun Stun (a nod to former Bullet Club compadre Karl Anderson).
