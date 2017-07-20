Chris Adonis locks up Eddie Edwards during Global Force Wrestling/Impact Wrestling TV tapings in July for Pop TV at the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. Your referee Brian Stiffler.
Chris Adonis locks up Eddie Edwards during Global Force Wrestling/Impact Wrestling TV tapings in July for Pop TV at the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. Your referee Brian Stiffler. Photo By Jim Varsallone

July 20, 2017 1:10 AM

Chris Adonis, GFW Impact Wrestling in Orlando in August

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

Global Force Wrestling presents Impact Wrestling TV tapings from Thursday, Aug. 17 - Sunday, Aug. 20 from the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.

A live episode of Impact Wrestling, dubbed Destination X, on Pop TV will be Thursday, Aug. 17. Taped shows will be Friday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 20.

Admission is free.

Video interview with Chris Adonis

Adonis, 34, from California, discusses Slammiversary, his favorites growing up, nutrition, politics, and more.

Adonis teamed with Eli Drake against NFL alum Moose and NFL free agent DeAngelo Williams (in his debut match) at Slammiversary XV, the company's 15th anniversary show on Sunday, July 2 on pay-per-view from the Impact Zone.

Video bomb by Tyrus and the VW.

GFW/Impact Wrestling, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.

It is also available on GameTV in Canada and Fight Network.

