July 19, 2017 1:24 AM

Blue Pants, WWE alums, legends, FSCW at Florida Supercon

By Jim Varsallone

WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley, Jerry The King Lawler, Lita, Teddy Long, Ric Flair and Sting will be part of Florida Supercon, one of the state’s biggest comic cons, from July 27-30 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Leva Blue Pants Bates, Ronin Champ Alex Chamberlain and WWE alum Gangrel will also be at Florida Supercon. Michael Kingston, creator of the Headlocked pro wrestling comic book series, will have a booth, and Lawler will be displaying some of his spectacular artwork, which includes a cover of “Headlocked.”

Sting will only be there Saturday, July 29.

There’s more for pro wrestling fans and comic con patrons.

The crowd-pleasing Florida Super Championship Wrestling returns to Florida Supercon. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers who depict comic book, video game, movie, TV and anime type characters, catering to the comic-con audience.

Heather Kid Cadet Reicher, who will moderate Q&As throughout Florida Supercon, will serve as ring announcer for FSCW. Your referees Stud Magnum as Master Roshi from Dragon Ball Z, Mr. Mike and Bruce Owens as Bruce Owens.

Check out http://floridasupercon.com/florida-super-championship-wrestling-fscw/

