Moose, GFW Impact Wrestling in Orlando in August

Global Force Wrestling presents Impact Wrestling TV tapings from Thursday, Aug. 17 - Sunday, Aug. 20 from the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.
A live episode of Impact Wrestling, dubbed Destination X, on Pop TV will be Thursday, Aug. 17. Taped shows will be Friday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 20. Admission is free.
Video interview with agile big man Moose during the TV tapings of GFW/Impact Wrestling in July at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.
Moose, 33, an NFL alum as Quinn Ojinnaka from Seabrook, Maryland, discussed football, getting started in wrestling, his wrestling favorites growing up, his athleticism, his incredible agility for someone 6-5, 297 pounds, and teaming with NFL free agent DeAngelo Williams at the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view, celebrating the company’s 15th anniversary on Sunday, July 2 from the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.
Video bomb by Tyrus.
GFW/Impact Wrestling, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.
It is also available on GameTV in Canada and Fight Network.
