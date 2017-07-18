Moose, GFW Impact Wrestling in Orlando in August

Cheerleaders cheer for the tag team of NFL free agent DeAngelo Williams (black and pink T-shirt) and NFL alum Moose (Quinn Ojinnaka) during the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view. The 15th anniversary event was presented by GFW/Impact Wrestling -- under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner -- on Sunday, July 2 from Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. Photo By Jim Varsallone