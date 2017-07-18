Cheerleaders cheer for the tag team of NFL free agent DeAngelo Williams (black and pink T-shirt) and NFL alum Moose (Quinn Ojinnaka) during the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view. The 15th anniversary event was presented by GFW/Impact Wrestling -- under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner -- on Sunday, July 2 from Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.
Fighting

July 18, 2017 12:45 AM

Moose, GFW Impact Wrestling in Orlando in August

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

Global Force Wrestling presents Impact Wrestling TV tapings from Thursday, Aug. 17 - Sunday, Aug. 20 from the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.

A live episode of Impact Wrestling, dubbed Destination X, on Pop TV will be Thursday, Aug. 17. Taped shows will be Friday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 20. Admission is free.

Video interview with agile big man Moose during the TV tapings of GFW/Impact Wrestling in July at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.

Moose, 33, an NFL alum as Quinn Ojinnaka from Seabrook, Maryland, discussed football, getting started in wrestling, his wrestling favorites growing up, his athleticism, his incredible agility for someone 6-5, 297 pounds, and teaming with NFL free agent DeAngelo Williams at the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view, celebrating the company’s 15th anniversary on Sunday, July 2 from the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.

Video bomb by Tyrus.

TwitterIMPACTWRESTLING

Visit http://impactwrestling.com/

- IMPACT WRESTLING on POP

GFW/Impact Wrestling, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.

It is also available on GameTV in Canada and Fight Network.

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

  Comments  

