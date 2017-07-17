Global Force Wrestling expanding talent exchange with NOAH

The presidents of each organization (including GFW/Impact Wrestling/Anthem Sports & Entertainment Ed Nordholm, AAA Dorian Roldan, NOAH Masayuki Uchida, The Crash Konnan rep) proudly stood atop the ramp as each tag team from their respective group entered the Impact Zone. A fatal four-way battle of organizations for the GFW/Impact Wrestling tag titles, this was a momentous occasion at the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view on Sunday, July 2 at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. Photo By Jim Varsallone