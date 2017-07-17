The presidents of each organization (including GFW/Impact Wrestling/Anthem Sports & Entertainment Ed Nordholm, AAA Dorian Roldan, NOAH Masayuki Uchida, The Crash Konnan rep) proudly stood atop the ramp as each tag team from their respective group entered the Impact Zone. A fatal four-way battle of organizations for the GFW/Impact Wrestling tag titles, this was a momentous occasion at the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view on Sunday, July 2 at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.
The presidents of each organization (including GFW/Impact Wrestling/Anthem Sports & Entertainment Ed Nordholm, AAA Dorian Roldan, NOAH Masayuki Uchida, The Crash Konnan rep) proudly stood atop the ramp as each tag team from their respective group entered the Impact Zone. A fatal four-way battle of organizations for the GFW/Impact Wrestling tag titles, this was a momentous occasion at the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view on Sunday, July 2 at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. Photo By Jim Varsallone
The presidents of each organization (including GFW/Impact Wrestling/Anthem Sports & Entertainment Ed Nordholm, AAA Dorian Roldan, NOAH Masayuki Uchida, The Crash Konnan rep) proudly stood atop the ramp as each tag team from their respective group entered the Impact Zone. A fatal four-way battle of organizations for the GFW/Impact Wrestling tag titles, this was a momentous occasion at the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view on Sunday, July 2 at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. Photo By Jim Varsallone

Fighting

July 17, 2017 5:02 PM

Global Force Wrestling expanding talent exchange with NOAH

Posted By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

Global Force Wrestling (GFW), a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., announced that it is expanding its talent exchange with Tokyo-based Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Taiji Ishimori, the three-time and reigning Global Honored Crown (GHC) Junior Heavyweight Champion from Pro Wrestling NOAH, returns to IMPACT Wrestling on Thursday, Aug. 17, to participate in Destination-X, live on Pop TV and broadcast to more than 120 countries worldwide.

Ishimori was a show-stealer in his GFW debut on July 2, at Slammiversary 15, originating from The Impact Zone on the backlot of Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.

Ishimori was joined at Slammiversary by Naomichi Marufuji.

“All of us at GFW are excited to continue to grow our relationship with Pro Wrestling NOAH,” GFW Vice President of International Relations Scott D’Amore said in a release. “Having Ishimori back competing in the six-sided GFW ring at Destination-X shows our commitment to showcasing the very best athletes from around the world.”

There is no confirmation yet on additional Pro Wrestling NOAH talent that will be in Orlando for Destination-X and the ensuing TV tapings for IMPACT Wrestling, D’Amore said.

GFW stars also will be heading to Japan later this year to participate in Great Voyage 2017, vol. 2 from Pro Wrestling NOAH on Sunday, Oct. 1. GFW stars Moose and Eddie Edwards will be competing in Japan. Edwards was in Japan earlier this year, along with “Cowboy” James Storm.

“GFW is excited and honored to be part of the Great Voyage from Pro Wrestling NOAH,” D’Amore said. “Moose and Eddie Edwards are two amazing athletes who will be great representatives for GFW and IMPACT Wrestling.

“These talent collaborations are examples of how GFW and its international promotional partners continue to work together on an unprecedented level to provide a truly global audience with the very best action in the wrestling business.”

- GFW IMPACT in ORLANDO in AUGUST

Global Force Wrestling presents Impact Wrestling TV tapings from Thursday, Aug. 17 - Sunday, Aug. 20 from the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.

A live episode of Impact Wrestling, dubbed Destination X, on Pop TV will be Thursday, Aug. 17. Taped shows will be Friday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 20.

Admission is free.

TwitterIMPACTWRESTLING

Visit http://impactwrestling.com/

- IMPACT WRESTLING on POP

GFW/Impact Wrestling, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.

It is also available on GameTV in Canada and Fight Network.

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community 2:52

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community
Muhammad Ali funeral: Thousands honor 'The Greatest' in Louisville 2:16

Muhammad Ali funeral: Thousands honor 'The Greatest' in Louisville
The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring 1:28

The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

View More Video