July 16, 2017 12:47 AM

Lucha Conquest: A historic night in Florida in July

Posted By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

Wrestling Superstar, New Generation Championship Wrestling (NGCW) and EPIKO MAGAZINE present LUCHA CONQUEST at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at the Florida Fire Frogs Stadium in Kissimmee, produced by Hugo Savinovich "En Español NADIE Lo Hace Mejor."

Savinovich announced some of the stars who will participate: Penta Zero Miedo, Blue Demon Jr., Mil Muertes, Cage, Chavo Guerrero, Fenix, Boricua Guerrero, Ivelisse Vélez, Savio Vega, Thunder & Lightning, Santana Garrett, Mr. 450, Apolo, Noriega and many more.

Event promoter Gerson Tirado said tickets are on sale now online via

https://epikomagazine.com/tc-events/lucha-conquest/.

There are limited available tickets for the VIP/Meet-n-Greet, which will provide fans the opportunity to take pictures and get autographs with all the wrestlers participating in “LUCHA CONQUEST.”

Savinovich said in a release: “Florida has a rich wrestling history, with a legendary era spanning from 1949 all the way to 1987. There is a new generation now in 2017. A group of brave men and women who are armed with a new vision and mission to conquer the hearts of wrestling fans in Florida and the United States. The best wrestlers from around the world will come and battle, giving it all with the goal of bringing the victory for their countries. The conquest has begun. Atangana!”

https://youtu.be/ILyMh_C9qS0

On Thursdays catch “ATÁNGANA EL SHOW” with Hugo Savinovich, where he reveals exclusive information regarding LUCHA CONQUEST.

Watch online at: Lucha Libre Online:

https://www.facebook.com/luchalibreonline/ at the following times:

- 7 p.m. in Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua y Costa Rica

- 8 p.m. in México, Perú, Colombia, Ecuador y Panamá

- 9 p.m. in New York, Puerto Rico, Chile, Bolivia, Venezuela y Paraguay

- 10 p.m. in Argentina y Uruguay

- 3 a.m. (Friday morning) in Spain

ATÁNGANA EL SHOW: Hugo Savinovich comments on how Stone Cold wants Kenny Omega in WWE and much more.

Don’t miss the debut of Boricua Guerrero at LUCHA CONQUEST at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at the Florida Fire Frogs Stadium in Kissimmee.

https://youtu.be/OfHNCxchdUU

  Comments  

