Upcoming pro wrestling events, shows in South Florida
- Women’s Wrestling in Sunrise/Fort Lauderdale
A women’s pro wrestling show is 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16 at The Knockout Room, 3801 N. University Dr. in Sunrise, near Fort Lauderdale.
La Rosa Negra, Malia Hosaka, Lea Nox, Red Velvett, Gangrel and more.
You must be 18 or older to attend.
https://www.facebook.com/Knockoutroom/
- CCW in Miami
Coastal Championship Wrestling is 1 p.m. Sunday, July 23 at the Opa-locka Flea Market in Miami-Dade County.
Southeastern Champion Cha Cha Charlie, Tag Team Champions The Droogs, Women’s Champion Chelsea Durden, CCW legend Santos and for the first time in Opa-locka, Heavyweight Champion The G.O.A.T.
Free admission. Parking $1.
https://www.ccwevents.com/tickets
Visit www.ccwevents.com.
https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/
Ever wanted to be a pro wrestler? A referee? A valet/manager? The Main Event Training Center is in Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-548-5779.
- Wrestlers at Florida Supercon
Florida Super Championship Wrestling features trained pro wrestlers who depict comic book, video game, movie, TV and anime type characters for that comic-con audience.
Check out http://floridasupercon.com/florida-super-championship-wrestling-fscw/
FSCW is returning July 27-30 during Florida Supercon at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale.
Also, WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley, Jerry The King Lawler, Lita, Ric Flair and Sting will sign autographs and pose for photos, and Michael Kingston, creator of the Headlocked pro wrestling comic book series, will have a booth at Florida Supercon.
Sting will only be there Saturday, July 29.
- Ric Flair at Marlins Park
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be at Marlins Park on Friday, July 28 when the Miami Marlins host the Cincinnati Reds for Wrestling Night.
Purchase a special event ticket and receive a presigned autographed photo from the Nature Boy.
Limited VIP tickets are available for $100 each and include a meet-n-greet with Flair one hour prior to first pitch. To order your VIP tickets, contact Mariah Monahan at 305-480-1561 or MMonahan@marlins.com.
Groups of 10 or more receive preferred seating. Contact Groups at 305-480-2523 or Groups@marlins.com
http://m.mlb.com/marlins/tickets/special-events/wrestling-night
- NXT in Fort Pierce
WWE’s NXT is Saturday, July 29 at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 200 Virgina Ave. in Fort Pierce.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet included in the price of admission. First come, first served.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.
Visit NXTTickets.com.
http://www.wwe.com/wwe-nxt-103
- Pro wrestling in Sunrise/Fort Lauderdale
A pro wrestling show is 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30 at The Knockout Room, 3801 N. University Dr. in Sunrise, near Fort Lauderdale.
Wes Brisco, Maxx Stardom, Gangrel and more.
You must be 18 or older to attend.
https://www.facebook.com/Knockoutroom/
- Brain Buster Pro
Brain Buster Pro Wrestling is 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Boys & Girls Club of Belle Glade, 350 SW 10th St. in Belle Glade, west of Palm Beach County.
Former WWE Superstar Monster Tarver vs. Jon Davis w/Sez.
Martin Stone vs Jonny Vandal (Ortagun).
Also, Kory Chavis, Maxx Stardom, Craig Classic w/Trina Michaels, Joe Black, Rhett ‘The Freak’ Giddins, Aaron Epic, Brandi Lauren (Impact Wrestling’s Ava Storie) and more.
Card subject to change.
Tickets $10 adults, $5 kids 10 and younger.
To reserve seats, go to www.paypal.me/brainbusterpro
Portion of proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach/Belle Glade.
If you purchased tickets online, your last name will be on a list at the entrance along with the amount of tickets you bought. Print payment confirmation and bring it with you. Once inside, your seat/s will be reserved with your last name on them. Seats are reserved in order of purchase. Seats can only be reserved with advanced purchase. Tickets will be available at the door (cash and credit will be accepted), and they are on a first come, first serve basis.
https://twitter.com/BrainBusterdojo
https://www.facebook.com/brainbusterfl/
https://www.facebook.com/FullThrottleProWrestling/
- FEW in Coral Springs
Fighting Evolution Wrestling is 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at Coral Springs High School, 7201 W. Sample Rd. in (South Florida) Coral Springs.
Marty Jannetty, FEW Heavyweight Champion Sweet Johnny Velvet, The Headbangers (Mosh and Thrasher), FEW Women’s Champ Lea Nox, D’Angelo Dinero, FEW Tag Team Champs The Hard Hittas (B. Psi Phi and Soulman Alex G), Reggie Rhythm, The Guadalupe Brothers (Stefan and Julio), Alyssa Sky, Snakemaster Abudadein, Showtime JB Cool and more.
Tickets $15 ringside, $12 general admission, $7 students.
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/
FEW on TV
Fighting Evolution Wrestling TV is 6 p.m. ET Saturdays, available on Amazon, Amazon Fire, Google TV, Itunes, Google TV, Roku, Direct TV via mytvchannels.info package.
FEW will also be available on:
Channelmaster - Gilbert/Phoenix, Ariz.
WBCF 39 & WFXL 10 - Florence/Decatur, Ala.
KGPT/KSMI 24 - Wichita, Kan.
WMKG 38.1 - Grand Rapids, Mich.
WHPR TV 33 - Detroit
HDTV 34 - Los Angeles
WFIB-LD - Miami
WSCF TV 20 - Orlando/Melbourne
WBQP 34.2/34.4 - Pensacola, Fla./Mobile, Ala.
East Carolina TV - Norfolk/Portsmouth,Newport News, Va.
JUSTV - Jackson, Miss.
Smart TV in China.
Download the Holyfield TV App, Clear View Broadcasting App, TV2GO App
https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/
- WWE in Miami
WWE is returning to South Florida with a WWE SmackDown house show (no TV) as part of its SummerSlam Heatwave Tour at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the NBA Miami Heat in Miami.
See WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, United States Champion Kevin Owens, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, SmackDown Tag Team Champs The Usos, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Natalya, Shinsuke Nakamura, Becky Lynch, The New Day, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, The Ascension and more. Talent subject to change.
Tickets: http://www.wwe.com/wwe-live-summerslam-heatwave-tour-miami
http://www.aaarena.com/events/detail/wwe-live
- Ronin in Pembroke Pines
Ronin Pro Wrestling is Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Broward College South Gym, 7200 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines 33024.
Sami Callihan and Jessicka Havok make their Ronin debuts against Pop Culture (Jason Cade and Veda Scott).
Martin Stone vs. Aaron Epic.
Aria Blake vs. Samantha Heights.
Main Man Malken with Amy Rose vs. Jon Cruz.
Jay Rios vs. Darby Allen.
GPA vs. Teddy Stigma.
Also, Ronin Champ Alex Chamberlain, TECH and more.
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
Updates:
Ronin Social Media
https://www.facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING/
- FEW in Coral Springs
Fighting Evolution Wrestling is 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Coral Springs High School, 7201 W. Sample Rd. in (South Florida) Coral Springs.
Bad Ass Billy Gunn, FEW Heavyweight Champion Sweet Johnny Velvet, The Headbangers (Mosh and Thrasher), FEW Women’s Champ Lea Nox, FEW Tag Team Champs The Hard Hittas (B. Psi Phi and Soulman Alex G), Reggie Rhythm, The Guadalupe Brothers (Stefan and Julio), Alyssa Sky, Snakemaster Abudadein, Showtime JB Cool and more.
Tickets $15 ringside, $12 general admission, $7 students.
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
