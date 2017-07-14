WWE exceeds $350,000 in scholarships to Full Sail students

WWE, in partnership with Full Sail University, awarded $10,000 scholarships to 10 Full Sail University students during the Mae Young Classic tapings at Full Sail Live at Full Sail University in Winter Park. Pictured with eight of the scholarship recipients include WWE Executive Vice President, Talent and Live Events Paul Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor and Full Sail University President Garry Jones. Photo Courtesy Full Sail University