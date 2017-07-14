WWE exceeds $350,000 in scholarships to Full Sail students

WWE (NYSE: WWE), in partnership with Full Sail University, awarded $10,000 scholarships to the following Full Sail University students:
· Eric Alvarez, a Media Communications student
· Brittney McPherson, a Film graduate and Entertainment Business student
· Natalie Morton, a Show Production student
· Ramon Olivares, a Show Production student
· Nate Pfitzer, a Recording Arts student
· Drenot Pierre, a Recording Arts student
· Darcy Ricotta, a Show Production student
· Malique Samuda, a Film student
· Mark Shaw, a Digital Cinematography student
· De’Niaya Thomas, a Show Production student
WWE Executive Vice President, Talent and Live Events, Paul Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events, John Saboor and Full Sail University President Garry Jones were joined by WWE Superstars at Full Sail Live in Winter Park during production of the Mae Young Classic Women’s Tournament to share the latest scholarship announcements.
Since WWE began its partnership with Full Sail University in May 2012, WWE has awarded more than 35 scholarships to Full Sail University students, for a total of more than $350,000. These scholarships are applied toward the recipient’s areas of study within the university.
“On behalf of WWE, we are honored to celebrate the commitment and passion of all Full Sail Students with the award of these ten scholarships,” John Saboor, WWE’s Executive Vice President of Special Events, said in a release. “We are excited to further deepen our partnership with Full Sail University with the presentation of the inaugural Mae Young Classic.”
Garry Jones, President of Full Sail University, added: “WWE’s commitment to supporting higher education is demonstrated monthly on our campus through the hands-on learning experience provided to our students during productions of NXT at Full Sail Live, in addition to the numerous opportunities our students take part in on WWE events ranging from the epic entertainment spectacle of WrestleMania, to the latest world-class production of the Mae Young Classic Women’s Tournament. We are humbled by the generosity of our friends and partners at WWE as seen through this latest scholarship announcement, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude for their continued support of our students’ educational and career aspirations.”
WWE selected Eric Alvarez, Brittney McPherson, Natalie Morton, Ramon Olivares, Nate Pfitzer, Drenot Pierre, Darcy Ricotta, Malique Samuda, Mark Shaw, and De’Niaya Thomas to receive these scholarships for exhibiting exceptional professionalism, creative talent and maintaining good academic standing, while shadowing professional WWE staff and crew during the production of NXT events at Full Sail University.
About Full Sail University
Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in the entertainment and media industry. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has been recognized as one of the 2017 “Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design” by The Princeton Review, one of the Best Music Programs by Rolling Stone Magazine, and one of the 2016 “Top 50 Film Schools” by The Wrap Magazine.
Full Sail was named the 2016 “School/College of the Year” by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges, and received the “21st Century Best Practices in Distance Learning Award” from the United States Distance Learning Association.
Full Sail University is a Graduate and Undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Web & Technology. Full Sail graduate credits include work on OSCAR, Emmy, GRAMMY, ADDY, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award nominated and winning projects.
To learn more about Full Sail, visit fullsail.edu<http://www.fullsail.edu/>, or follow us at www.twitter.com/fullsail<http://www.twitter.com/fullsail> or www.facebook.com/fullsailuniversity<http://www.facebook.com/fullsailuniversity>
About WWE
WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience.
WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 25 languages.
WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.
Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.
For information on its global activities, go to
- WWE in Miami
WWE is returning to South Florida with a WWE house show (no TV) as part of its SummerSlam Heatwave Tour, featuring SmackDown superstars on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.
See WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, United States Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, SmackDown Tag Team Champs The Usos, Mr. Money in the Bank Baron Corbin, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Natalya, Shinsuke Nakamura, The New Day, Dolph Ziggler, Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, The Ascension, Carmella and more. Talent subject to change.
Special VIP Packages available.
Tickets: http://www.wwe.com/wwe-live-summerslam-heatwave-tour-miami
http://www.aaarena.com/events/detail/wwe-live
#WWELive
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments