Andrea, Ellering, Santana, Yim competing in WWE Mae Young Classic

Florida is well represented in WWE’s inaugural women’s tournament, the Mae Young Classic.
The field of 32 includes Sage Beckett (aka Andrea), Rachel Evers (aka Rachael Ellering), Santana Garrett, and Mia Yim.
Beckett is a graduate of the Team 3D Academy in Kissimmee. Santana is a graduate of the Team Vision Dojo, where she also trains up-n-coming women’s wrestlers in Orlando.
WWE has announced the full list of 32 competitors from around the world slated to compete in the first Mae Young Classic, which will stream exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.
The competitors were introduced during a Parade of Champions, streamed live across WWE’s Facebook page and YouTube channel from Full Sail University in Orlando.
The first four episodes of the single-elimination tournament will be available on demand starting Monday, Aug. 28.
Episodes 5-8 will be available on demand on Monday, Sept. 4.
The final match will stream live from Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept.12, at 10 p.m. ET.
The 32 competitors are:
- Shayna Baszler — Sioux Falls, S.D.
- Marti Belle — New York, N.Y. (Representing the Dominican Republic)
- Kairi Sane — Tokyo, Japan
- Mercedes Martinez — Waterbury, Conn.
- Nicole Savoy — Sacramento, Calif.
- Toni Storm — Gold Coast, Australia
- Mia Yim — Orlando, Fla. and Fontana, Calif. (Representing South Korea)
- Candice LeRae — Riverside, Calif.
- Sage Beckett (Andrea) — Tampa, Fla.
- Princesa Sugehit — Monterrey, Mexico
- Bianca Belair — Knoxville, Tenn.
- Tessa Blanchard — Charlotte, N.C.
- Serena Deeb — Fairfax, Va.
- Vanessa Borne — Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Taynara Conti — Rio de Janiero, Brazil
- Kavita Devi — Haryana, India
- Lacey Evans — Parris Island, S.C.
- Rachel Evers (Rachael Ellering) — Orlando and St. Paul, Minn.
- Jazzy Gabert — Berlin, Germany
- Santana Garrett — Ocala, Fla.
- Reina González — Rio Grande Valley, Texas
- Dakota Kai — Auckland, New Zealand
- Abbey Laith — Seattle, Wash.
- Xia Li — Chong Qing, China
- Sarah Logan — Louisville, Ky.
- Renee Michelle — Washington, D.C.
- Piper Niven — Ayrshire, Scotland
- Kay Lee Ray — Glasgow, Scotland
- Ayesha Raymond — London, England
- Rhea Ripley — Adelaide, Australia
- Miranda Salinas — Houston, Texas
- Zeda — Richmond, Va. (Representing China)
The Mae Young Classic, named after WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history, Mae Young, will be called by WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross, who will be joined on color commentary by four-time Women's Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Lita and WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze.
WWE Network will also stream an exclusive special, “Mae Young Classic: Bracketology,” immediately following SummerSlam on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 11 p.m. ET.
Fans can watch the Mae Young Classic and all of WWE Network’s programming by signing up at WWENetwork.com.
