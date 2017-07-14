CWFH premieres on CW’s CW Plus affiliates in October

This fall, America’s fastest growing pro wrestling television promotion will celebrate seven years of broadcasting with its biggest expansion yet.
On Saturday, Oct. 7, the United Wrestling Network's Championship Wrestling from Hollywood (CWFH) premieres on 110 of The CW Network’s CW Plus affiliates.
Since 2010, CWFH has broadcast more than 350 consecutive weeks of televised pro wrestling, and the program has featured the very best talent on the pro wrestling scene, including popular personalities and current WWE Superstars.
“CWFH has come a very long way. Our company has been around for 14 years, and we’ve always have had some sort of television presentation, but it wasn’t until KDOC-TV in Los Angeles gave us the chance to shine seven years ago that we hit our stride,” CWFH Executive Producer David Marquez said in a release. “I’m proud to add these new CW Plus television stations to our existing distribution. Over the years we’ve been able to establish a loyal fan base, and many of those people live in the areas where we’ll be premiering October 7.
“I’m also excited because of the timing around the upcoming United Wrestling Network World Championship Tournament. This coverage will help us build anticipation to that event. I’d like to thank everyone for their continued support and to everyone who helped craft this syndication.”
The CW Plus (CWP) is The CW Network’s broadcast platform that distributes programming exclusively to smaller television markets. CWP provides a 24/7 program schedule to these affiliates, with The CW’s primetime schedule as its centerpiece. CWP's line-up is supplemented by first-run and off-net syndicated programming. CWP is currently available in 111 markets, reaching roughly 12.8-million homes, or 11-percent of U.S. television households on an NTI basis.
The CW Plus stations join WVVW-TV New York City, KDOC-TV Los Angeles, KDCO-TV Denver, KWWL-TV Waterloo, WADL-TV Detroit, You Too America, Tuff TV, and FITE as a part of its weekly distribution. For more information on where you can watch CWFH visit HollywoodWrestling.com/television.
