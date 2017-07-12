GFW, Impact Wrestling Jarrett discusses Patron situation, more

Ryan K. Boman of TheGorillaPosition.com covered the Jeff Jarrett Conference Call on Wednesday, July 12.
NOTE: The conference call was scheduled before the incident involving Alberto El Patron.
Boman wrote:
Global Force Wrestling Chief Creative Officer Jeff Jarrett conducted a media conference call on Wednesday, July 12. He discussed the suspension of GFW/Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron.
Patron, who unified the Global Force and Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight titles at the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view on Sunday, July 2 from the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, was tabbed to be the man to lead the company under its new banner. But now, Patron is being investigated for an allegation of domestic violence that occurred Sunday, July 9 at an Orlando airport.
A witness said there was an altercation and alleged that El Patron ‘roughed up’ a female companion, believed to be his girlfriend and WWE superstar Paige. Since the incident, members of Paige’s family have been very vocal in their criticisms of Patron and the pair’s oft-volatile relationship, according to her family members on their social media.
Before Jarrett spoke, GFW/Impact Wrestling spokesman Ross Forman stepped forward to re-read the statement that Global released initially:
“Global Force Wrestling has indefinitely suspended Alberto El Patron, effective immediately, until the investigation is resolved following a recent incident in Orlando, Florida.”
Jarrett then addressed the media and conceded that he couldn’t legally say a lot involving the incident. However, he attempted to illustrate where the situation stood as of Wednesday afternoon.
“Obviously it’s very unfortunate that… over the last 24-36 hours, Global Force Wrestling officials, Anthem Sports, as well as a host of others that are a part of our team, are currently digging into this matter,” he said.
“A lot of people have reached out to me. I’ve called up my mentors in the corporate world, some CEOs, some college and professional player personnel people and coaches in sport. I just wanted to pick their brain and get their advice on how to handle this situation.”
As far as the status of the GFW/Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight title, Jarrett said that it was a matter that would be decided in the days ahead. The company will first look to make sense out of the past few days’ events.
“At the end of the day, it truly is on a case-by-case basis when it comes to dealing with athletes and entertainers and other types of public figures. There’s never an absolutely right decision to make or a wrong decision to make.”
Jarrett said he just spoke with the staff during Global’s weekly meetings.
“I addressed everyone in the room and said that I will take as much responsibility for this as people want to put on my shoulders. I truly want to make the best decision for all the people in our corporation and the fans. That’s part of my responsibility, as well.”
Jarrett went on to discuss the company’s trip to the East Coast in August, the company’s digital marketing strategy plans for added pay-per-view events and more. Unfortunately, the cloud swirling around their top titleholder put a bit of a damper on it.
A very positive story from the conference was Tony Marrero, an Orlando resident who survived the Pulse Nightclub shooting on June 12, 2016. Marrero was shot four times in the back and once in the arm. Marrero joined the conference call, and they discussed the emotional tribute “Remembering Pulse Nightclub, 1 Year Later,” on July 3 at The Impact Zone in Orlando.
Marrero fielded questions from the press.
- GFW/IMPACT in Orlando in August
Global Force Wrestling presents Impact Wrestling TV tapings from Thursday, Aug. 17 - Sunday, Aug. 20 from the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.
A live episode of Impact Wrestling, dubbed Destination X, on Pop TV will be Thursday, Aug. 17. Taped shows will be Friday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 20.
Admission is free.
- IMPACT WRESTLING on POP
GFW/Impact Wrestling, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.
It is also available on GameTV in Canada and Fight Network.
