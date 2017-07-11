GFW/Impact Wrestling Chief Creative Officer Jeff Jarrett (left) with Jeremy Borash (middle) and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer before the Mayor proclaimed “Impact Wrestling Day” in July at the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. Impact returns to the Impact Zone in August for TV tapings for Pop TV.
GFW/Impact Wrestling Chief Creative Officer Jeff Jarrett (left) with Jeremy Borash (middle) and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer before the Mayor proclaimed “Impact Wrestling Day” in July at the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. Impact returns to the Impact Zone in August for TV tapings for Pop TV. Photo By Jim Varsallone
GFW/Impact Wrestling Chief Creative Officer Jeff Jarrett (left) with Jeremy Borash (middle) and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer before the Mayor proclaimed “Impact Wrestling Day” in July at the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. Impact returns to the Impact Zone in August for TV tapings for Pop TV. Photo By Jim Varsallone

Fighting

July 11, 2017 1:52 AM

Interview with CCO Jarrett; GFW Impact in Orlando in August

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

Global Force Wrestling presents Impact Wrestling TV tapings from Thursday, Aug. 17 - Sunday, Aug. 20 from the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.

A live episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV will be Thursday, Aug. 17. Taped shows will be Friday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 20.

Admission is free.

Video interview with Chief Creative Officer Jeff Jarrett

- IMPACT WRESTLING on POP

GFW/Impact Wrestling, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.

It is also available on GameTV in Canada and Fight Network.

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community 2:52

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community
Muhammad Ali funeral: Thousands honor 'The Greatest' in Louisville 2:16

Muhammad Ali funeral: Thousands honor 'The Greatest' in Louisville
The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring 1:28

The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

View More Video