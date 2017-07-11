Interview with CCO Jarrett; GFW Impact in Orlando in August

Global Force Wrestling presents Impact Wrestling TV tapings from Thursday, Aug. 17 - Sunday, Aug. 20 from the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.
A live episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV will be Thursday, Aug. 17. Taped shows will be Friday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 20.
Admission is free.
Video interview with Chief Creative Officer Jeff Jarrett
- IMPACT WRESTLING on POP
GFW/Impact Wrestling, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.
It is also available on GameTV in Canada and Fight Network.
