DeAngelo Williams talks Slammiversary, Gronk, WrestleMania

NFL free agent running back DeAngelo Williams spoke with NFL free agent tight end Gary Barnidge and Impact Wrestling Grand Champion Moose on TuneIn’s NFL No Huddle Show app about Gronk at Wrestlemania and GFW/Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary XV PPV.
Williams had a very impressive wrestling debut at Slammiversary XV in the Impact Zone on Sunday, July 2 at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.
The 6-5, 247-pound Barnidge was in the corner of Williams and Moose for their exciting Slammiversary XV tag mtach against Chris Adonis and Eli Drake. An agile big man, the 6-5, 297-pound Moose is an NFL alum.
Williams said during the show: “So I’ll tell you this Moose, and I’m going to be 100-percent honest with you. We were sitting at WrestleMania this year [also in Orlando], and when Gronk jumped over there, and he went in and he tackled him. Gary saw the frustration in my face, and he was like, ‘Man, what’s wrong?’
“I said, ‘Gronk doesn’t even watch wrestling. He’s not even a fan. His friend wrestles, but he’s not even a fan. He has no idea what’s going on, and he got that involved in it.’ I said if I ever get the opportunity, I’m going to show you how it’s supposed to be done. And that’s when Josh hit me up, and that’s when we became a tag team. We came in at Slammiversary, and I’m not going to say we stole the show, but you said you wanted to get match of the night. I don’t know if we got it or not, but we’re close.”
