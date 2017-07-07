New Japan Pro Wrestling Night Two in U.S. on AXS TV

A first look video clip featuring a hard-hitting exchange between Kenny Omega and Jay Lethal in NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING’S IWGP U.S. Hwt. Championship Tournament semifinals, which premieres as part of AXS TV’s four-hour special showcasing NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING: G1 SPECIAL IN THE USA - NIGHT TWO at 8pE/5pP on Friday, July 7.
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING’s inaugural U.S. event—the G1 SPECIAL IN USA—live on AXS TV will replay 4:20pE/1:20pP on Friday, July 7 also on AXS TV.
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and MMA fighter and pro wrestler Josh Barnett called the action on both nights.
NJPW: G1 Special in the USA - Night Two
AXS TV’s coverage of the G1 SPECIAL IN USA continues on Friday, July 7 with a special, four-hour presentation of night two starting at 8 p.m.ET/5 p.m. PT. The NJPW special will feature every match from night two in their entirety, headlined by the semifinals and finale of the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship tournament. The semifinal matches feature Kenny Omega vs. Jay Lethal and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tomohiro Ishii.
Rounding out the night of strong style action are two more title matches: IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi puts his belt on the line against Billy Gunn, and IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champions The Young Bucks (brothers Matt and Nick Jackson) take on Ropongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Beretta).
