Diamante, Konnan representing LAX, MIA in GFW/Impact Wrestling

Miami’s own Diamante (also known as Angel Rose) is a stellar addition to GFW/Impact Wrestling tag team champs LAX with Ortiz, Santana, Homicide and Konnan. In a historic four-way battle, LAX successfully defended the belts against tandems from AAA, NOAH and The Crash during the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view on Sunday, July 2 in the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. Photo By Jim Varsallone