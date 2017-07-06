Diamante, Konnan representing LAX, MIA in GFW/Impact Wrestling

Interview with LAX members Diamante and Konnan at the GFW/Impact Wrestling TV tapings on Wednesday, July 5 outside the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.
Diamante and Konnan have deep Miami roots.
The legendary Konnan, referenced the Hulk Hogan of Mexico, is an original LAX member, and Diamante is a talented addition to the rough. tough, physical and skilled group.
LAX (Ortiz and Santana with Diamante, Homicide and Konnan) is the GFW/Impact Wrestling tag team champions, and they had a successful title defense in a historic four-way tag match against tandems from AAA, The Crash and NOAH at Slammiversary XV on Sunday, July 2 in the Impact Zone. Slammivesary XV celebrated the 15th anniversary of the company, and LAX’s match was a great addition to the card.
Naomichi Marufuji and Taiji Ishimori (from Tokyo-based Pro Wrestling NOAH), El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago (Lucha Libre AAA in Mexico) and Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid (representing Mexico-based The Crash) challenged for the belts.
The battle featured fast-paced, high energy, high-flying, synchronized action with Diamante also getting involved with her aerial attack.
At times, organized chaos.
That resulted with “This is Awesome” chants from the fans.
Diamante proved her worth, getting involved by mixing it up with the guys, aerial style. Ortiz and Santana utilized their teamwork with a double team move on Laredo to score the victory.
The president of each organization (including GFW/Impact Wrestling/Anthem Sports & Entertainment Ed Nordholm, NOAH Masayuki Uchida, AAA Dorian Roldan, The Crash Konnan rep) proudly stood atop the ramp as each team entered the Impact Zone, marking this momentous occasion.
Konnan has worked many major federations around the globe. The tough Diamante (also known as Angel Rose) cut her teeth on the indies, especially in Florida where she built a name for herself. They discuss LAX, Impact Wrestling, Slammiversary, The Crash, Miami, The U, the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees, Konnan's truthful podcast and more.
Bonus video interview with LAX original Homicide
From TNA Wrestling to GFW/Impact Wrestling
To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the company, formerly known as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and later Impact Wresting, the organization came full circle with a new group led by the original co-founder Jeff Jarrett. After parting ways with TNA Wrestling, Jarrett later began another organization, Global Force Wrestling.
Now morphed into one, GFW/Impact Wrestling is under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner.
Visit http://impactwrestling.com/
- IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPINGS
at Universal Studios Florida
in Orlando
TV tapings in July conclude Thursday, July 6.
Admission is free.
- IMPACT WRESTLING on POP
Impact Wrestling, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.
It is also available on GameTV in Canada and Fight Network.
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments