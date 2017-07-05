Interview with talented Knockout Allie at GFW/Impact Wrestling

Allie was a very busy Knockout during the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view, celebrating the 15th anniversary of the company, on Sunday, July 2 from the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.
Allie, one of the top Knockouts on the roster, wrestled on the pre-show and was later involved in the Global Force Wrestling/Impact Wrestling unified Knockouts title match.
On the pre-show, Allie teamed with Braxton Sutter and Mahabali Shera to defeat rival Laurel Van Ness, KM and Kongo Kong.
Later, on the pay-per-view, she made a run-in during the Global Force Wrestling/Impact Wrestling unified Knockouts title match.
Sienna (the GFW Women’s champ) defeated the bizarre Rosemary (the IMPACT Knockouts champ) with zombies and the deranged Laurel Van Ness to unify those titles. KM tossed Van Ness over his shoulder and took her to the back, before the match began. Later in the match, Van Ness returned, but Allie appeared and chased away Van Ness with a kendo stick.
GFW/Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim, an inspiration of Allie’s, presented the titles and shook hands with the combatants just before the match start.
Interview with GFW/Impact Wrestling Knockout Allie at TV tapings on Monday, July 3 at the Impact Zone. The beautiful and talented wrestler discusses her younger days growing up, her parents, her favorite wrestlers, her start in the business, punk rock and pop music, sports, her first TNA Impact Wrestling match and more.
Allie’s Way
A longtime wrestling fan, Allie, 29, began her wrestling training at age 18 at Squared Circle Training in her native Toronto under the direction of Rob Etcheverria (El Fuego), who also trained TNA Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim and Taylor Wilde.
Formerly Cherry Bomb, she’s competed in Canada, Japan, Mexico and the United States for AAA, Capital City Championship, Combat Zone, NCW Femmes Fatales, Pure Wrestling Association, Ring of Honor, Shimmer, Shine, Women's Superstars Uncensored and more. She appeared on WWE TV and had a tryout with the organization.
Because of her determination, hard work, perseverance, skill, talent and growth, she was ranked No.8 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2015.
From TNA Wrestling to GFW/Impact Wrestling
To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the company, formerly known as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and later Impact Wresting, the organization came full circle with a new group led by the original co-founder Jeff Jarrett. After parting ways with TNA Wrestling, Jarrett later began another organization, Global Force Wrestling.
Now morphed into one, GFW/Impact Wrestling is under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner.
