X-Division pioneer Low-Ki video interview at GWF/Impact Wrestling

The ultra talented Low-Ki, an X-Division pioneer, enters the Impact Zone for the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view, under the GFW/Impact Wrestling banner, on Sunday, July 2 on pay-per-view from Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. Low-Ki and X-Division Champ Sonjay Dutt had an outstanding 2-of-3 falls match at Slammiversary XV. Photo By Jim Varsallone