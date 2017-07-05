X-Division pioneer Low-Ki video interview at GWF/Impact Wrestling

Low-Ki and X-Division Champ Sonjay Dutt delivered an outstanding 2-of-3 falls match during the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view on Sunday, July 2 from the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.
In marked Dutt’s first title defense, and he retained the X-Division title over the former five-time champ Low-Ki. Dutt, who won the title in his native India, rebounded to win two falls, after dropping the first.
Interview with wrestling standout Low-Ki during GFW/Impact Wrestling TV tapings on Monday, July 3 at the Impact Zone.
Some Ki history
The 37-year-old from Brooklyn wrestled in the first match in the history of GFW/Impact Wrestling, when it was Total Nonstop Action Wrestling in 2002, and wrestled on the company’s recent 15th anniversary show, Slammiversary XV.
A standout wrestler who has traveled the world competing and is one of the pioneers of the X-Division, he discussed getting started in the business, the stellar 2-of-3 falls match with Sonjay Dutt for the X-Division title at Slammiversary XV, his ring attire, the upcoming McGregor/Mayweather fight and more.
The Ki to the X-Division
The X-Division helped redefine pro wrestling, and Low-Ki is an integral part of that important definition.
He and other smaller talent proved you don’t have to be a big, monster type to excite the crowd, draw in fans and main event.
They can work with all shapes, sizes and skills and tell great stories in the ring.
Low-Ki was actually part of that debut show for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) June 19, 2002, in a six-man tag match, featuring X-Division type wrestlers. He teamed with A.J. Styles and Jerry Lynn against the Flying Elvises, which included Sonny Siaki.
Sonny Siaki? Where is he now?
From TNA Wrestling to GFW/Impact Wrestling
To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the company, formerly known as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and later Impact Wresting, the organization came full circle with a new group led by the original co-founder Jeff Jarrett. After parting ways with TNA Wrestling, Jarrett later began another organization, Global Force Wrestling.
Now morphed into one, GFW/Impact Wrestling is under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner.
- IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPINGS
at Universal Studios Florida
in Orlando
TV tapings continue Wednesday, July 5 and Thursday, July 6.
Admission is free.
Post-Slammiversary XV Event
At The Impact Zone on July 5
To honor the 15-year anniversary of GFW/IMPACT Wrestling, the City of Orlando has declared Wednesday, July 5, 2017 as “IMPACT WRESTLING DAY IN ORLANDO.”
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will present a proclamation honoring GFW/IMPACT Wrestling before taping begins July 5 for a future episode of IMPACT on Pop TV. GFW/IMPACT has filmed most of its weekly, two-hour TV show over the past 15 years on the backlot at Universal Studios Florida, dubbed The Impact Zone, in Orlando.
This is the first time Mayor Dyer has attended an IMPACT Wrestling show, and he’s not just attending in a mayoral role. Mayor Dyer also will serve as the “Special Ring Announcer” for two matches.
- IMPACT WRESTLING on POP
Impact Wrestling, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.
It is also available on GameTV in Canada and Fight Network.
