Woooo: Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour signed autographs for the June honorees of the Miami Marlins/Miami Herald Team Player Spotlight. Bour, who is endorsed by WWE alum Ric Flair, is in the running (via fan vote) for a final spot on the National League roster for the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami. Photo By Jim Varsallone

July 05, 2017 10:45 AM

WWE alum Ric Flair endorses Marlins Bour for All-Star Game

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

Nature Boy backing Nature Bour

Pro wrestling writer Scott Fishman sent word via Facebook that the Nature Boy Ric Flair tweeted support for Miami Marlins slugging first baseman Justin Bour to be voted into the MLB All-Star Game, which is Tuesday, July 11 at Bour’s baseball home, Marlins Park in Miami.

Bour, who will be in the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 10, is one of five players being considered for the final spot on the National League roster via the Esurance Final Vote. Anyone can vote for one the of the deserving players, and the one with the most votes is in.

Bour is batting .285 with 18 home runs and 54 RBI.

Here is a link to a story about the legendary pro wrestler and two-time WWE Hall of Famer endorsing Bour.

http://www.scout.com/mlb/marlins/story/1789214-ric-flair-endorses-justin-bour-s-all-star-run

https://www.mlb.com/all-star/final-vote

FYI: Former Marlins player Logan Morrison (Tampa Bay Rays) is one of the five candidates on the American League side.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be at Marlins Park on Friday, July 28 when the Miami Marlins host the Cincinnati Reds for Wrestling Night.

Purchase a special event ticket and receive a pre-signed autographed photo from the Nature Boy.

Limited VIP tickets are available for $100 each and include a meet-n-greet with Flair one hour prior to first pitch. To order VIP tickets, contact Mariah Monahan at 305-480-1561 or MMonahan@marlins.com.

Groups of 10 or more receive preferred seating. Contact Groups at 305-480-2523 or Groups@marlins.com

http://m.mlb.com/marlins/tickets/special-events/wrestling-night

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

