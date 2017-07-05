WWE alum Ric Flair endorses Marlins Bour for All-Star Game

Woooo: Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour signed autographs for the June honorees of the Miami Marlins/Miami Herald Team Player Spotlight. Bour, who is endorsed by WWE alum Ric Flair, is in the running (via fan vote) for a final spot on the National League roster for the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami. Photo By Jim Varsallone