Impressive wrestling debut for NFL free agent at Slammiversary XV

2:16 Muhammad Ali funeral: Thousands honor 'The Greatest' in Louisville Pause

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

1:08 Son continues family legacy at Walter's Coffee in Miami

1:45 Officials remind community not to fire guns in the air on the 4th of July

1:08 Store clerk fights off armed robber with pipe

2:12 Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets

0:46 Pat Riley talks about James Johnson

0:33 House fire in Miami-Dade

1:49 Company manufactures American flags in South Florida