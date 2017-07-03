King in Lashley’s corner, Patron still wins at Slammiversary XV

For anything to last 15 years is a big deal.
#Slamm15
Slammiversary XV had a little of everything and a lot of anything, including a Shark, on Sunday, July 2 on pay-per-view from the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.
To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the company, formerly Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and Impact Wresting, it came full circle with a new group led by the co-founder Jeff Jarrett. The original owner -- who later began another organization, Global Force Wrestling -- is back in the Impact Zone saddle, wearing both hats for both companies.
Now morphed into one-- GFW/Impact Wrestling.
Jarrett, wearing a friendly tan suit, received a tremendous ovation from the raucous Impact Zone crowd, when introduced by TNA Wrestling original Jeremy Borash, who wore two hats of his own during the show.
Jarrett thanked the fans.
“You people have put groceries on the Jarrett’s table for three generations,” he said to the packed audience in attendance and many more watching at home.
He then had two words for them. Don’t think DX or Kurt Angle.
Those two words, “Thank you.”
Jarrett remained in the ring as the highlight reel of Alberto El Patron/Bobby Lashley played on the Impact Zone jumbo-tron to set-up the main event.
NOTE: With Impact Wrestling Champ Bobby Lashley inviting President Donald Trump to be in his corner for the main event, would the President, who once needed the professional wrestling services of Lashley to help him in his feud with Vincent Kennedy McMahon, appear.
Well, President Trump did not accompany Lashley to the ring as he was busy with Health Care Reform and Twitter, but the pro wrestler/MMA fighter had an Ace up his sleeve. Actually, a King. Not Robert King.
Fellow MMA fighter (and pro wrestling fan) King Mo walked that aisle with Lashley along with Lashley’s American Top Team MMA contingent, led by ATT co-founder Marcus ‘Conan’ Silveira.
Patron entered with a smaller group but still impactful as his brother, El Hijo de Dos Caras, and their father, Dos Caras, watched from around the ring.
Dos Caras, the masked Mexican wrestling icon, did a little more than just watch. He delivered a low blow on King Mo, which helped his hijo catch an infuriated Lashley off guard.
When Patron won, Jarrett, his wife Karen, Scott D’Amore, Sonjay Dutt and more flocked the ring to congratulate him. Patron gave a speech after the victory, shook hands with Lashley, who offered, and then strolled into the crowd, hoisting the titles above his head with fans all round him. A great visual.
The champ then posed for photos with some physically challenged fans seated ringside and hugged family members, also ringside, before leaving the Impact Zone with his wrestling familia.
Your ring announcer Jeremy Borash. Your referee Dave Hebner.
More results...
Sienna (the GFW Women’s champ) defeated the bizarre Rosemary (the IMPACT Knockouts champ) with zombies and the deranged Laurel Van Ness to unify those titles.
KM tossed Van Ness over his shoulder and took her to the back. Later in the match, Van Ness returned, but Allie appeared and chased away Van Ness with a kendo stick.
GFW/Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim presented the titles and shook hands with the combatants just before the match start.
Your referee Earl Hebner.
---
In his first title defense, Sonjay Dutt retained the X-Division title in a solid 2-of-3 falls match with five-time champ Low-Ki.
Dutt rebounded to win two falls, after dropping the first. An amazing moment, Dutt won the title at a show in his native India.
Your referee Brian Stiffler.
---
The Latin American Xchange (LAX Ortiz and Santana) with Miami’s own Konnan and Diamante successfully retained the GFW/IMPACT Wrestling Tag-Team Championship belts in a fearsome, foreign-filled, four-way match.
Naomichi Marufuji and Taiji Ishimori (from Tokyo-based Pro Wrestling NOAH), El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago (Lucha Libre AAA in Mexico) and Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid (representing Mexico-based The Crash) challenged for the belts.
The battle featured fast-paced, high energy, high-flying, synchronized action with Diamante also getting involved with her aerial attack.
At times, organized chaos.
That resulted with “This is Awesome” chants from the fans.
Ortiz and Santana utilized their teamwork with a double team move on Laredo to score the victory.
The president of each organization (including GFW/Impact Wrestling/Anthem Sports & Entertainment Ed Nordholm, NOAH Masayuki Uchida, AAA Dorian Roldan, The Crash Konnan rep) proudly stood atop the ramp as each team entered the Impact Zone.
Your referee Robert King.
---
NFL free agent DeAngelo Williams joined forces with former NFL player Moose to defeat Eli Drake and Chris Adonis.
Agile and aerial, Williams was very impressive in his pro wrestling debut. He even dove off the top rope onto Adonis who lay prone on a table. The table did not break, but the impact was enough to record the win.
Williams, a running back, has spent 11 seasons in the NFL, starring for the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers. He made the Pro Bowl in 2009 and twice led the NFL in rushing touchdowns.
Cheerleaders cheered the two NFL wrestlers to the ring, and NFL free agent Gary Barnidge stood tall in their corner. The 6-5 tight end is a former Panthers’ player.
Your referee Brian Stiffler.
---
The pride of Cleveland EC3 defeated GFW/Impact Wrestling original Cowboy James Storm in a brutal strap match. Storm appeared to be knocked out legit or an Academy Award winning acting job.
Your referee Dave Hebner.
---
In the most entertaining match of the show, GFW/Impact Wrestling originals Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park beat Josh Mathews and the returning Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner in a No DQ tag match.
This unusual contest included a funny backstage segment. The four battled to the back, and that’s where the antics started, including a fire extinguisher, a van chase, a pool, a shark (Shark Boy) and the evil Fr. James Mitchell, who initiated Park’s alter ego.
As the combatants returned to the ring, Shark Boy joined the fracas, and Chef Robert Irvine (Gail Kim’s husband seated ringside) got involved until Mitchell appeared with the monster Abyss.
That led to the painful finish. Mathews slammed on thumb tacks.
The Pope D’Angelo Dinero joined the announcers for this one.
Your referee Earl Hebner.
---
In this unorthodox family feud, Eddie Edwards and his wife Alisha Edwards defeated Davey Richards and Angelina Love in a Full Metal Mayhem Match.
A bitter inter-gender battle, the former American Wolves teammates and their better halves utilized tables, chairs, a garbage can, a kendo stick, and ladders, plenty of ladders.
Your referee Robert King.
---
Pre-show: Allie, Braxton Sutter and Mahabali Shera beat Laurel Van Ness, KM and Kongo Kong.
Your referee Brian Stiffler.
---
Extra Point: Indie wrestlers including Aria Blake, Dynamite Didi and Reagan Fire and indie manager Amy Rose participated in the show as cheerleaders for NFL alum and tag team Moose and DeAngelo Williams. They may have been zombies, too, for Rosemary, but it was dark for that entrance.
Nite Owl: A trained owl flew across the Impact Zone -- from the top of the rampway to the center of the ring -- to open the televised show.
---
Broadcast Team: Robert Flores served as the lead announcer for Slammiversary XV, working alongside longtime IMPACT color commentator Don West, who made a one-night return behind the microphone. With Josh Mathews and Jeremy Borash wrestling at #Slamm15, GFW/IMPACT Wrestling officials grabbed Flores, a lifelong wrestling fan.
Flores is a baseball studio host appearing across MLB Network’s programming, including MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning daily studio show, MLB Tonight. In addition to MLB Network, Flores is a hockey studio host for NHL Network and contributes across MLB Advanced Media’s digital properties, including MLB.com and Sports On Earth.
Flores joined MLB Network and NHL Network in 2016 from ESPN.
---
Visit http://impactwrestling.com/
---
IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPINGS
at Universal Studios Florida
in Orlando
Monday, July 3 – Thursday, July 6.
Admission is free.
Post-Slammiversary XV Event
At The Impact Zone on July 3
On Monday, July 3, GFW/IMPACT Wrestling will have a ceremony to remember the tragedy at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando on June 12, 2016.
GFW/IMPACT Wrestling stands alongside the survivors and honors the 49 victims of the shooting. For most of the past 15 years, GFW/IMPACT Wrestling has called Orlando its home arena, filming TV shows at Universal Studios Florida. So, the Pulse Nightclub tragedy brings extra meaning to all of the IMPACT wrestlers, referees, production crew and front-office staff.
Post-Slammiversary XV Event
At The Impact Zone on July 5
To honor the 15-year anniversary of GFW/IMPACT Wrestling, the City of Orlando has declared Wednesday, July 5, 2017 as “IMPACT WRESTLING DAY IN ORLANDO.”
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will present a proclamation honoring GFW/IMPACT Wrestling before taping begins July 5 for a future episode of IMPACT on Pop TV. GFW/IMPACT has filmed most of its weekly, two-hour TV show over the past 15 years on the backlot at Universal Studios Florida, dubbed The Impact Zone, in Orlando.
This is the first time Mayor Dyer has attended an IMPACT Wrestling show, and he’s not just attending in a mayoral role. Mayor Dyer also will serve as the “Special Ring Announcer” for two matches.
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments