GFW/Impact Wrestling to remember Pulse Nightclub, welcome Marrero

GFW/IMPACT Wrestling presents “Remembering Pulse Nightclub, 1 Year Later” on Monday, July 3 at The Impact Zone on the backlot of Universal Studios Florida.
The ceremony is at 5:30 p.m., before taping begins for an upcoming episode of IMPACT on Pop TV.
GFW/IMPACT Wrestling is celebrating its 15-year anniversary, and the vast majority of the events and matches over that stretch have been in Orlando. GFW/IMPACT Wrestling did not have any events in Orlando in June 2016, so to mark the one-year, which was on Monday, June 12, 2017, company officials chose the first Monday when GFW/IMPACT Wrestling was back in Orlando for the tribute.
In the early-morning hours of June 12, 2016, a lone gunman killed 49 people inside Pulse Nightclub, making it both the deadliest mass shooting by a single shooter and the deadliest incident of violence against LGBT people in U.S. history.
The world cried, including GFW/IMPACT Wrestling, as Orlando is its home, too. Pulse Nightclub is about a 20-minute drive from The Impact Zone.
To honor the victims and survivors on July 3, GFW/IMPACT Wrestling will place rainbow-colored ribbons on 49 chairs inside The Impact Zone, one for each victim.
Plus, GFW/IMPACT Wrestling is honored to welcome Tony Marrero, an Orlando resident and Pulse Nightclub survivor. Tony went to the club that Sunday night with his best friend, Luis. Tony was shot four times in the back and once in the arm. Miraculously, Tony survived, despite incredible loss of blood and nearly dying en route to the hospital.
Luis did not survive.
Tony has been a guest multiple times on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and once was surprised by an appearance from singer Katy Perry, as it was Perry’s song “Rise” that was his motivation to keep fighting during rehabilitation.
“The Pulse Nightclub tragedy affected everyone, especially all of us at GFW/IMPACT Wrestling as Orlando is our second home, having spent so many nights here over the past 15 years,” Jeff Jarrett, the founder and current Chief Creative Officer for GFW/IMPACT Wrestling, said via press release. “Tony’s story brings tears, but it also carries hope, courage and strength. We are truly honored that Tony is part of GFW/IMPACT Wrestling’s ‘Remembering Pulse Nightclub, 1 Year Later.’”
Visit
http://impactwrestling.com/orlando-united-day/
- IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPINGS
at Universal Studios Orlando
Impact Wrestling TV tapings are July 3-6 at Universal Studios Orlando.
See Alberto El Patron, Lashley, Eli Drake, Rosemary, EC3, The Blue Print Matt Morgan, Cowboy James Storm, Madison Rayne, Moose, Bram, Trevor Lee, Allie, Robbie E, Jessie Godderz, Ava Storie, Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, Brandi Rhodes, Rockstar Spud, Abyss, ODB, and LAX with Miami’s Diamante and Konnan and more.
Admission to the shows at Universal Studios is free.
- Impact Wrestling on Pop
Impact Wrestling, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.
It is also available on Fight Network and GameTV in Canada.
Visit http://impactwrestling.com/
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments